Emilio Estevez Reveals Disney Rejected His Script for a Fourth "The Mighty Ducks" Installment

Estevez has appeared in every live-action project for "The Mighty Ducks."

Emilio Estevez, known as Gordon Bombay to The Mighty Ducks fans, revealed on a podcast that he wrote a script for a fourth installment to the hockey movie series.

What’s Happening:

The Hollywood Reporter The Mighty Ducks 4 , which was eventually rejected by Disney.

, which was eventually rejected by Disney. Shared while he was a guest on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Gordon Bombay actor shared that he “wanted to make up for all of the disasters that happened on the Game Changers series."

podcast, the Gordon Bombay actor shared that he “wanted to make up for all of the disasters that happened on the series." Estevez has been a mainstay in the hockey series since its debut in 1992, playing Bombay, a hotshot attorney sentenced to community service after drunk driving.

Initially reluctant to coaching the youth hockey team, he eventually refinds passion within the sport and goes on to pursue a full time career on the ice.

In 2021, Estevez reprised his role as Gordon Bombay in the Disney+ The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

The actor did not return due to a contractual disagreement surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine requirements at the time.

The actor was written out for Season 2, and replaced by Coach Cole (Josh Duhmel).

Feeling as if Bombay’s story wasn’t complete, Estevez decided to write a final chapter for the character.

Describing the script, Estevez shared with Horowitz ““[It’s] a feature script that had coach Bombay coming back, being pulled back in by Josh Jackson’s character and Kenan Thompson’s character and to coach a new team, an expansion team, for the professional women’s hockey league. So, it would be an all-girl team. Now, when we discover Bombay, he’s coaching roller derby and so he says, ‘My girls are going with me. They have to have a shot."

While Estevez expressed his excitement for the project, Disney wasn’t as keen on the idea.

According to Estevez, Disney was quick to say “We don’t want to pursue that."

You can watch the full podcast episode below:

All The Mighty Ducks projects except for The Mighty Ducks: The Animated Series are available to stream now, exclusively on Disney+.

