Disney+ Announces New Korean Thriller, "Nine Puzzles"

The new series continues the streamer's commitment to Korean stories.
Disney+ has set a new Korean crime thriller to debut next month.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that Nine Puzzles is heading to Disney+ (internationally) and Hulu (US).
  • The series follows a high school student who finds her uncle’s dead body next to a single puzzle piece. After a decade, she becomes a criminal profiler who ends up coming across a new set of murders involving puzzle pieces.
  • Nine Puzzles stars Kim Dami and Son Sukku, among others.
  • The 11-episode series continues Disney+’s commitment to Korean stories and series, with Unmasked and Hyper Knife being hits for the streamer already this year.
  • Nine Puzzles debuts May 21st with the first six episodes on Hulu in the US and Disney+ around the globe.

