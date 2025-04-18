Disney+ Announces New Korean Thriller, "Nine Puzzles"
The new series continues the streamer's commitment to Korean stories.
Disney+ has set a new Korean crime thriller to debut next month.
What’s Happening:
- Variety reports that Nine Puzzles is heading to Disney+ (internationally) and Hulu (US).
- The series follows a high school student who finds her uncle’s dead body next to a single puzzle piece. After a decade, she becomes a criminal profiler who ends up coming across a new set of murders involving puzzle pieces.
- Nine Puzzles stars Kim Dami and Son Sukku, among others.
- The 11-episode series continues Disney+’s commitment to Korean stories and series, with Unmasked and Hyper Knife being hits for the streamer already this year.
- Nine Puzzles debuts May 21st with the first six episodes on Hulu in the US and Disney+ around the globe.
More Disney+ News:
- "Daredevil: Born Again" Showrunner Teases March 2026 Season 2 Release
- New Clip from "Andor" Released Leaving Fans with a Cliffhanger Before Series Debut Next Week
- Disney+ to Drop POVs of Star Wars Experiences at Disneyland to Celebrate May 4th
- Interview: "Not Just a Goof" Filmmakers Christopher Ninness and Eric Kimelton on the New Documentary, Run-Ins with Susan Egan, and That One "Atlanta" Episode