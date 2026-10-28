Disney Advertising Chief Rita Ferro Named to ¡HOLA!'s 2026 Latina Powerhouse 100 List
Other well-known names being recognized include Melissa Barrera, Inde Navarrette, and Xochitl Gomez.
Rita Ferro, Global President of Advertising at The Walt Disney Company, is among the notable figures on ¡HOLA! Américas’ 2026 Latina Powerhouse 100 list, recognizing influential Latina women making an impact across various industries.
What's Happening:
- Variety reports that Ferro was honored in the Visionaries category of ¡HOLA! Américas’ 2026 Latina Powerhouse 100 list for her leadership and contributions to the media and advertising industry.
- In her role at Disney, Ferro oversees global advertising sales across the company’s major brands and platforms, including ABC, ESPN, Disney+, and Hulu.
- Ferro began her Disney career with ESPN International in 1997 and has since played a major role in expanding the company’s advertising business, including its streaming operations.
- Alongside Ferro, Inde Navarrette (who will play Rogue in the upcoming X-Men film) and Melissa Barrera were recognized in the Entertainment category.
- Other current and former Disney stars on the list include Xochitl Gomez (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Sofia Carson (Descendants), and Bella Thorne (Shake It Up).
- The Latina Powerhouse 100 celebrates achievements across eight categories, including Entertainment, Fashion, Sports, Changemakers, and Visionaries.
- The honorees will be celebrated at the annual Latina Powerhouse 100 Gala on November 2 in Miami, where Ferro will also receive the Legacy of Excellence Award in recognition of her career and leadership.
Full List of Entertainment Industry Nominees:
- Xochitl Gomez
- Mariana Treviño
- Inde Navarrette
- Genesis Rodriguez
- Leslie Grace
- Bella Thorne
- Sofia Carson
- Melissa Barrera
- Kenia Os
- Aymée Nuviola
- Adria Arjona
- Natalia Jiménez
- MŌRIAH
- Javiera Balmaceda
- Carmen Villalobos
- Lele Pons
- Adamari López
- Joaquina
- María José
- Nella
- Erika Ender
- Camila Fernández
- Ela Taubert
- Aislinn Derbez
- Maritere Castellanos
- María Alejandra Requena
- Luz María Doria
- Amirah Vann
- Andrea Meza
- Evaluna Montaner
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