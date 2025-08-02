Another "Disney Road Trip" Sets Off, Bringing "Big City Greens" Favorites to Croblin-Con
Okay, it seems there are multiple conventions happening at the same time.
Another Disney Road Trip has, well, hit the road, this time taking some favorites from Big City Greens to Croblin-Con…and Latte-Con as well.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Disney Road Trip on Disney Channel brings us some of our favorite faces from the hit animated series, Big City Greens.
- This is the first in a number of installments, similar to other Disney Road Trip entries, that will follow our friends as they embark on a journey told through multiple shorts following each leg of a journey, that could tell one larger story if each were to be combined.
- As for this new start with Big City Greens, we are going to follow Cricket, Tilly, Remy, and Vasquez as they embark on a journey to go to Croblin-Con in an RV.
- But wait, there’s more. At the same time Croblin-Con is happening, Latte-Con is happening right next door. As such, our own Cafe-owner/unofficially-adopted-older sister Gloria Sato is along for the ride as well.
- While this is more of an intro for the next few shorts, it does promise some rambunctiousness as Vasquez refuses to drive over a certain speed - much to Cricket’s dismay.
- Check out the full short below.
- Disney Road Trip is a short-form interstitial series that features one-minute shorts that are all designed to bring chaos and hilarity on their own, but are designed so that each installment can be stitched together later on to tell one full story.
- Previously, we’ve seen some of the favorites from the cancelled series, Hailey’s On It!, embark on their own adventure, and Kiff and her classmates from Kiff have taken a trip to Historical Chairsburg. Primos has gotten in on the fun, and other Disney Channel animated series are set to get the Road Trip treatment in the future, including StuGo, Hamster & Gretel, Phineas & Ferb, and The Proud Family: Louder & Prouder.
- Big City Greens is just shy of concluding its fourth season on the Disney Channel with a fifth on the way, promising more adventures with the 10-year-old Cricket Green, a mischievous and optimistic country boy who moves to the big city with his wildly out of place family – older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. Cricket’s natural curiosity and enthusiasm lead him and his family on epic journeys and into the hearts of his new neighbors.
- You can check out the full series, streaming now on Disney+.
