Season 2 of “Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation” Confirmed With New Teaser Reveal

Savanaclaw steps into the spotlight as Disney+ confirms the next chapter of its villainous anime.

Disney fans and anime lovers just got a major surprise! Disney unveiled a brand-new special clip for Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation, and with it, the long-awaited confirmation that Season 2 is officially on the way.









What’s Happening:

The exclusive footage opens by spotlighting the currently streaming first season, Episode of Heartslabyul, which debuted on Disney+ on October 29, 2025.

The anime adapts the hit Disney Twisted-Wonderland mobile game, reimagining iconic Disney villains as stylish bishonen characters in a magical boarding school setting.

Midway through the clip, the tone shifts as fan-favorite Leona Kingscholar, voiced by Yuichiro Umehara, steps into the spotlight.

The proud and formidable dorm leader of Savanaclaw appears for the first time in animated form, with the teaser confirming that Season 2, Episode of Savanaclaw, is currently deep in production.

While Disney has not yet announced a streaming date, the studio has already committed to an ambitious multi-season arc.

The eight-episode first season continues to stream exclusively on Disney+, giving fans plenty of time to catch up before Leona, Jack, Ruggie, and the rest of Savanaclaw take center stage.

Check out the teaser clip for Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation below.

About Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation:

The anime adapts Disney Twisted-Wonderland, a massively popular Japanese mobile game created by Disney and Aniplex.

The world, characters, and storylines are inspired by Disney Villains, but reimagined as stylish “bishonen” (handsome male) characters.

Famed Black Butler creator Yana Toboso handled original character designs and the main scenario for the game.

Like the game, the anime adapts the story in dorm-themed arcs, each based on a Disney villain or classic film:

The anime is produced by Aniplex and streamed exclusively through Disney+ worldwide.





