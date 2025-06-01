Disney: The Exhibition Arrives in Madrid This Fall

Shouldn't it be Disney102: The Exhibition at this pont?

Though we are now in the 102nd year of the Walt Disney Company, the special 100th anniversary exhibit is still making its way around the globe, with Disney: The Exhibition set to arrive in Madrid later this year.

What’s Happening:

The next stop on the world tour of Disney: The Exhibition is coming, and it takes the popular touring exhibit to Madrid, Spain.

If you’re already in the city, Disney: The Exhibition isn’t available just yet, but will be opening this fall in Madrid. Currently, the exhibit can be found in Seoul and in Paris.

Tickets are set to go on sale soon, and the official site

With the latest installation of the exhibit in Madrid, it has dropped the “Disney100" title and simply gone for Disney: The Exhibition – which makes sense, given we’re now two years on from the anniversary.

Originally debuted as part of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company in 2023, the exhibit assembles many artifacts of a century of iconic stories and characters, and Disney: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite stories using innovation and immersive technology throughout numerous galleries in the 15,000-square-foot exhibit.

Interestingly, the original announcement of the touring exhibit mentions ten galleries, but the Instagram post above for the Madrid stop on the tour only mentions nine.

In these galleries, showcasing hundreds of extraordinary objects, including many of Disney’s “Crown Jewels" and more than 250 rarely seen original artworks and artifacts, costumes and props, and other memorabilia. All on loan from the Walt Disney Archives.

This also includes special behind-the-scenes glimpses into the creation of the most popular characters, films, shows, and attractions – from Disneyland and Walt Disney World to Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Strange World, as well as the latest members of the Disney family – Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

The Madrid stop is only the latest destination for the exhibit, and you can see its previous stops in Seoul, Kansas City, Munich, and Philadelphia.