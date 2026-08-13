Disneynature Reveals First Look at 2027 Film "Wolf"

Appropriately, the first look was shared on International Wolf Day.

Disneynature's 2027 project has been revealed, set to give us a closer look at some majestic wolves.

What's Happening:

  • Disneynature has revealed the first details and some first look images from their upcoming 2027 film Wolf.
  • Cleverly, they revealed the news of Wolf on International Wolf Day. In the film, you'll get to meet the wolves of the Canadian High Arctic.
  • As has become tradition since Disneynature's launch in 2008, Wolf will be released on Earth Day 2027, streaming exclusively on Disney+.

  • This year's Disneynature film was Orangutan, which takes viewers high in the treetops of the world’s most majestic rainforest canopy in Southeast Asia, where a magnificent and mysterious community filled with playful personalities lives.
  • Be sure to read our review of Orangutan, which is narrated by Disney Legend Josh Gad.

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