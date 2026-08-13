Disneynature Reveals First Look at 2027 Film "Wolf"
Appropriately, the first look was shared on International Wolf Day.
Disneynature's 2027 project has been revealed, set to give us a closer look at some majestic wolves.
What's Happening:
- Disneynature has revealed the first details and some first look images from their upcoming 2027 film Wolf.
- Cleverly, they revealed the news of Wolf on International Wolf Day. In the film, you'll get to meet the wolves of the Canadian High Arctic.
- As has become tradition since Disneynature's launch in 2008, Wolf will be released on Earth Day 2027, streaming exclusively on Disney+.
- This year's Disneynature film was Orangutan, which takes viewers high in the treetops of the world’s most majestic rainforest canopy in Southeast Asia, where a magnificent and mysterious community filled with playful personalities lives.
- Be sure to read our review of Orangutan, which is narrated by Disney Legend Josh Gad.
More Disney Movie News:
- Huz: Drawn to Life, a new documentary celebrating a groundbreaking Disney animator, is coming to Disney+ in just one day.
- Disney Live Action is developing a feature film based on Korean author Miye Lee’s bestselling novel The Dallergut Dream Department Store.
- Walt Disney Studios has surpassed $4 billion worldwide at the box office in 2026, becoming the second studio this year to reach the benchmark after Universal.
- Toy Story 5 will begin to arrive on digital platforms and physical media beginning next week.
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