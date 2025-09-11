Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Look Teased in "Avengers: Doomsday" Light Show at Disney Marketing Expo In China
We get a closer look at Doom's new live-action costume than we have previously.
In a surprise advance reveal by Marvel Studios, the costume for Doctor Doom– as played by actor Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday– has apparently been teased at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai this week. Check out the very cool-looking light show from the event’s Marvel booth below.
What’s happening:
- At the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai, China this week, the company has evidently revealed the new look for Doctor Doom as he will appear in the highly anticipated upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday.
- The embedded X video below has been making the rounds on social media, shared here by Discussing Film. It showcases an impressive light show in the Marvel booth at the event, featuring Doctor Doom striking some intimidating poses, followed by the logos for the Avengers, Black Panther, the Fantastic Four, and the X-Men.
- Another image circulating on social media has been the key art logo for the Disney Marketing Expo, which features an even better look at Doom’s costume, alongside Spider-Man and The Mandalorian & Grogu.
- We also got a glimpse of Doctor Doom’s costume in a (SPOILER ALERT) mid-credit sequence for The Fantastic Four: First Steps this past July, though that was limited to the back side of Doom’s cape and a brief glimpse at his face mask.
- Robert Downey Jr. was first announced to be inhabiting the role of Doctor Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.
More Doctor Doom News:
- Actor Julian McMahon, who played Victor Von Doom in 2005’s Fantastic Four and 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the SIlver Surfer, sadly passed away this summer.
- A Doctor Doom crossover event entitled One World Under Doom reshaped the Marvel Comics universe this summer as well.
- Robert Downey Jr. teased his appearance as Doctor Doom back in February for this year’s Valentine’s Day.