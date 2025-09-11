Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom Look Teased in "Avengers: Doomsday" Light Show at Disney Marketing Expo In China

We get a closer look at Doom's new live-action costume than we have previously.

In a surprise advance reveal by Marvel Studios, the costume for Doctor Doom– as played by actor Robert Downey Jr. in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday– has apparently been teased at the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai this week. Check out the very cool-looking light show from the event’s Marvel booth below.

What’s happening:

At the Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai, China this week, the company has evidently revealed the new look for Doctor Doom as he will appear in the highly anticipated upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday .

. The embedded X video below has been making the rounds on social media, shared here by Discussing Film

An official ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ light show was showcased at a Walt Disney Studios Marketing Expo in Shanghai. pic.twitter.com/Z3Vd0iwgP9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 11, 2025

Another image circulating on social media has been the key art logo for the Disney Marketing Expo, which features an even better look at Doom’s costume, alongside Spider-Man and The Mandalorian & Grogu.

We also got a glimpse of Doctor Doom’s costume in a (SPOILER ALERT) mid-credit sequence for The Fantastic Four: First Steps this past July, though that was limited to the back side of Doom’s cape and a brief glimpse at his face mask.

mid-credit sequence for this past July, though that was limited to the back side of Doom’s cape and a brief glimpse at his face mask. Robert Downey Jr. was first announced to be inhabiting the role of Doctor Victor Von Doom in Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con 2024.

More Doctor Doom News: