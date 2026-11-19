Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is the most electrifying man in all of entertainment, but before he was a movie star or a WWE Champion or a walking brand, he was a college football player with dreams of the NFL. That dream didn't quite work out, but it will bring Johnson back to the University of Miami as a guest on ESPN's College GameDay.

What's Happening:

This week on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show, host Pat McAfee revealed that this Saturday's edition of College GameDay will take place in Coral Gables, FL, ahead of the University of Miami's game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

As part of the broadcast, Dwayne Johnson will appear as the game's celebrity guest picker, giving his thoughts on the game and who the winners of the week will be.

Dwayne Johnson attended the University of Miami and played on the football team as a lineman between 1991 and 1994.

Johnson's NFL dreams never came true due to a shoulder injury. He attempted to play in the Canadian Football League before turning his attention to professional wrestling.

The Celebrity Guest Picker is a regular fixture on College GameDay where somebody with a connection to a particular team or the geographic area of the game joins the panel to discuss the game and pick winners.

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