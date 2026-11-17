The league’s November draft will stream on ESPN+, with select international matches coming to Disney+.

Major League Volleyball is expanding its national reach for the 2027 season, teaming up with ESPN and three other media partners to bring more professional women’s volleyball to fans across broadcast television, cable, and streaming platforms.

What's Happening:

The landmark media agreement brings together ESPN, NBC Sports, ION, and CBS, creating a broader viewing platform for the league as it enters its fourth season. ESPN will carry at least 91 MLV matches across its networks, while select matches will also be available to stream on Disney+ in certain international markets. The announcement did not specify which countries will receive the Disney+ coverage.

The 2027 season will feature a league-record 140 matches distributed across the four media partners. Before the season gets underway, fans can also catch the MLV Draft on Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m. ET, streaming on ESPN+ through the ESPN App.

Each network will have a dedicated role in the expanded lineup. Peacock will stream one Thursday match each week for 16 weeks, with NBC also set to televise a Minnesota Forge–Dallas Pulse matchup on April 11. Scripps Sports Network and ION will share coverage of 18 matches, including 15 Friday-night games. Coverage will begin on Scripps Sports Network before moving to ION following All-Star weekend, with ION also airing the league’s semifinals and championship final.

CBS and CBS Sports Network will round out the lineup. The MLV All-Star Match on March 27 will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+, while CBS Sports Network will carry 10 matches during the season.

ESPN and NBC Sports are new media partners for the league, while ION and CBS Sports return. Together, the agreements are intended to give fans more consistent opportunities to follow the competition throughout the season, with dedicated nights of volleyball across several major platforms.

The 2027 regular season will include 156 matches, with each of the league’s 12 teams playing 26 games. Five new teams are joining the league, and the upcoming season will introduce Eastern and Western conferences as part of a new schedule format. The organization was previously known as the Pro Volleyball Federation before adopting the Major League Volleyball name.

“This is a watershed moment for Major League Volleyball,” said Jaime Weston, Commissioner of MLV. “We have an incredible opportunity to introduce our sport to a much wider audience of sports fans, and this media lineup allows us to do exactly that.”

ESPN also sees the partnership as an opportunity to showcase the league’s athletes and competition to a wider audience. “Major League Volleyball brings together elite athletes and compelling competition and we’re happy to showcase the league across ESPN networks,” said Susie Piotrkowski, Vice President, Women’s Sports Programming & espnW.

MLV was previously known as the Pro Volleyball Federation. Its 2027 season introduces Eastern and Western conferences, as the league announced in August.

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