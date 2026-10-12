ESPN’s "Being Ben" Documentary Explores Ben Simmons’ NBA Comeback

The E60 documentary, produced with Andscape, examines Simmons’ career highs and lows as he attempts to restart his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings.

Ben Simmons is looking to write a new chapter in his basketball career, and a new ESPN documentary will take viewers behind the scenes of his journey back to the NBA.

What’s Happening:

Being Ben, from ESPN’s E60 in association with Andscape, explores the former No. 1 overall draft pick’s extraordinary rise, the challenges that reshaped his career, and the unexpected passion that has become another outlet for his competitive drive: fishing.

The documentary premieres Sunday, October 18, at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN and will be available to stream afterward on the ESPN App.

Simmons’ journey from the basketball courts of Melbourne, Australia, to the top of the NBA Draft was swift and remarkable. Selected first overall in 2016, he became one of the league’s most dynamic young players with the Philadelphia 76ers, emerging as a central figure in a franchise with championship aspirations.

However, his career took a dramatic turn during Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons passed up an open dunk in a pivotal moment, an incident that became a defining part of the public narrative surrounding his career. In the years that followed, injuries, intense scrutiny, and mounting criticism complicated his efforts to return to his previous form.

In Being Ben, Simmons opens up about the highs and lows of his career and his determination to reclaim his place in professional basketball. As he attempts to restart his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings, the documentary examines the personal and professional challenges that have shaped his journey.

The film also explores a different side of Simmons through his lifelong love of fishing. As the owner of South Florida Sails, he has immersed himself in a pursuit that requires patience, preparation, and instinct — qualities that also play a role in elite-level basketball. For the documentary, senior NBA writer Marc Spears of Andscape spent time with Simmons on the water in the Florida Keys, conducting extensive interviews about his life, career, and ambitions.

The documentary features perspectives from several people who have been part of Simmons’ basketball journey, including former 76ers head coach Doc Rivers and former Philadelphia teammate Danny Green. Trae Young, who faced Simmons as a member of the Atlanta Hawks during the 2021 playoff series, also appears.

Other interviewees include Lloyd Pierce, a former 76ers assistant coach; David Patrick, Simmons’ godfather and former coach; Sacramento Kings general manager Scott Perry; and Adam Caporn, head coach of the Australian men’s national basketball team. Keith Pompey, the longtime Philadelphia 76ers beat writer for The Philadelphia Inquirer, and Brian Lewis, a longtime sportswriter for the New York Post, also provide their perspectives.

Being Ben is produced and directed by Julian Gooden, bringing together interviews and on-the-ground reporting to examine a career that has experienced extraordinary highs and difficult setbacks.

The documentary comes from E60, ESPN’s sports storytelling brand launched in 2007. Known for its in-depth profiles, investigative reporting, and exclusive interviews, the series has earned 23 Sports Emmy Awards from 118 nominations, along with two Peabody Awards. Its current format, focused on single-story documentaries for television and streaming, has been in place since 2020.

The project is produced in association with Andscape, a Black content studio exploring Black identity through sports and culture. Backed by The Walt Disney Company, Andscape encompasses journalism, film, television, book publishing, and music.

Audiences can watch Being Ben on ESPN Sunday, October 18, at 4 p.m. ET, with streaming available afterward through the ESPN App. The documentary offers a closer look at Simmons as he pursues another opportunity in the NBA while continuing to explore a passion that takes him far beyond the basketball court.

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