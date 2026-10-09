ESPN and Disney Jr. Expand Let's Play Sports Clinics to New Cities

The program aims to make youth sports more accessible to more kids.

National Youth Sports Week is underway, and ESPN, along with Disney Jr., is marking its second year increasing access to sports for young children. These efforts are part of the broader 'Take Back Sports' campaign designed to introduce preschoolers and kindergarteners to organized sports.

What's Happening:

The Walt Disney Company, ESPN, and Disney Jr. have been collaborating with Every Kid Sports to provide grants that help cover sports registration fees for families.

More than 2,400 grants have been distributed across the country, aiding children in participating in 26 different sports.

The youth sports initiative also includes 'Let’s Play Sports' clinics, where children can try out sports like soccer, t-ball, and basketball at no cost to their families.

The first Let's Play sports clinic opened last year in Los Angeles. This year, ESPN and Disney Jr. have expanded the clinics to four new cities: Oakland, Chicago, Fresno, and Fontana, with support from local ABC stations.

Mickey Mouse has been making appearances at the clinics, engaging young athletes with a performance of the beloved 'Hot Dog! Dance' from Disney Jr.'s Mickey Mouse Clubhouse.

Community organizations such as the Chicago Park District, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central California, and Steph and Ayesha Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation are also involved, providing information and resources about youth sports programs in local communities.

According to the Aspen Institute's Project Play research, there's been a 46% rise in youth sports costs since 2019, making efforts to reduce financial barriers all the more important for families.

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