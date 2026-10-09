ESPN Remembers NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka

There are sports legends, and then there are people like Mike Ditka. His name alone is likely known to many who don't even follow football. The NFL Hall of Famer's passing was announced today. His life and career are being celebrated by those who knew him and worked with him, and that includes ESPN.

What's Happening:

This morning, the family of NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka announced that he had passed away at the age of 86.

Ditka was a star tight end for the Chicago Bears before becoming the team's head coach for 11 seasons. He led the team to a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl win in 1985.

Following his coaching career, Ditka went into broadcasting. He first worked for NBC before moving to ESPN.

Ditka appeared on NFL Sunday Countdown until 2015, when he transitioned to an analyst role for SportsCenter.

ESPN is paying tribute to the player, coach, and analyst. A statement from VP Seth Markman was posted to Twitter.

ESPN remembers Mike Ditka, legendary NFL player & Super Bowl-winning @ChicagoBears head coach, who passed away Friday at the age of 86



Ditka was an ESPN NFL analyst for over a decade, beginning in '04, including on Sunday NFL Countdown pic.twitter.com/CQK22HY55E — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 9, 2026

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