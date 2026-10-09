ESPN Remembers NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka
The Hall of Fame player and coach was 86.
There are sports legends, and then there are people like Mike Ditka. His name alone is likely known to many who don't even follow football. The NFL Hall of Famer's passing was announced today. His life and career are being celebrated by those who knew him and worked with him, and that includes ESPN.
What's Happening:
- This morning, the family of NFL Hall of Famer Mike Ditka announced that he had passed away at the age of 86.
- Ditka was a star tight end for the Chicago Bears before becoming the team's head coach for 11 seasons. He led the team to a 15-1 season and a Super Bowl win in 1985.
- Following his coaching career, Ditka went into broadcasting. He first worked for NBC before moving to ESPN.
- Ditka appeared on NFL Sunday Countdown until 2015, when he transitioned to an analyst role for SportsCenter.
- ESPN is paying tribute to the player, coach, and analyst. A statement from VP Seth Markman was posted to Twitter.
More Sports News:
- Super Bowl LXI will appear on Disney+ alongside ABC and ESPN
- Dancing with the Stars Super Bowl Night is coming up next week.
- ESPN merchandise is currently available at a discount for Disney+ subscribers.