ESPN's College Football Playoff Quarterfinal Coverage: Over Two Dozen Ways to Enjoy

The annual football festivities returns for New Year's Eve and Day.

Get ready to dive into this New Year’s College Football Playoff Quarterfinals with more than 2 dozen different offerings from ESPN.

What’s Happening:

This New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, ESPN delivers wall-to-wall coverage of the 2026 College Football Playoff Quarterfinals with more than two dozen viewing options across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App.

Fans can tune into Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN2 as Pat McAfee, AJ Hawk, Darius Butler and the crew bring their signature energy to the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31 and the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, alongside alternate feeds including SkyCast, Command Center and 4K coverage for the Rose Bowl.

The main telecasts feature ESPN’s top voices such as Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Dave Pasch and Joe Tessitore, with ESPN Radio providing nationwide coverage and hometown audio available for select teams, plus Spanish-language broadcasts on ESPN Deportes.

Studio coverage includes College GameDay live from the Rose Bowl, extensive pre- and postgame programming on SEC Network and ACC Network, digital postgame analysis on The Wrap-Up hosted by Matt Simms, Sam Ravech and Skubie Mageza, and exclusive behind-the-scenes access on ESPN+ through the five-part series Inside the College Football Playoff.

Check out a full list of offerings below:

Wednesday, Dec. 31 (New Year’s Eve)

Pregame / Studio Coverage

SEC This Morning Presented by Allstate (SEC Network) – live from Charlotte

ACC Huddle (ACC Network) – live from AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Game Coverage

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic Main Telecast (ESPN) Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN2) Field Pass with ACC Huddle (ACC Network) SkyCast (ESPN2) Command Center (ESPNEWS) Hometown Audio (where applicable) Spanish-language broadcast (ESPN Deportes) ESPN Radio broadcast (ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, TuneIn)



Postgame

RAM Trucks Postgame (ESPN)

ACC Huddle Final Score (ACC Network)

Thursday, Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day)

Morning

College GameDay Built by The Home Depot (ESPN)

Live from the Rose Bowl

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Pregame / Studio Coverage

SEC Now (SEC Network) – live from Pasadena

SEC Nation – live from New Orleans

Game Coverage

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Prudential Main Telecast (ESPN) Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show (ESPN2) Field Pass with ACC Huddle (ACC Network) SkyCast (ESPN2) Command Center (ESPNEWS) 4K Presentation (ESPN App) Hometown Audio (where applicable) Spanish-language broadcast (ESPN Deportes) ESPN Radio broadcast (ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, TuneIn)



Capital One Orange Bowl Main Telecast (ESPN) SkyCast (ESPN2) Command Center (ESPNEWS) Spanish-language broadcast (ESPN Deportes) ESPN Radio broadcast (ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, TuneIn)



Allstate Sugar Bowl Main Telecast (ESPN) SkyCast (ESPN2) Command Center (ESPNEWS) Hometown Audio (ESPN2 / SEC Network) Spanish-language broadcast (ESPN Deportes) ESPN Radio broadcast (ESPN Radio, ESPN App, ESPNRadio.com, SiriusXM, Apple Music, iHeartRadio, TuneIn)



Postgame

RAM Trucks Postgame (ESPN)

SEC Football Final Presented by Allstate (SEC Network)

Post-Game Digital Coverage (Select Dates)

The Wrap-Up Live after the final game of the day Streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and the ESPN App Air dates: Jan. 1, Jan. 9, Jan. 19



ESPN+ Original Series

Inside The College Football Playoff Episode 2: Dec. 26 – First Round recap Episode 3: Jan. 6 – Quarterfinal prep Episode 4: Jan. 14 – Semifinal push Episode 5: Jan. 23 – National Championship



More ESPN Football:

Monday Night Football opens Week 18 on Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, with a doubleheader on ESPN and ABC. Panthers v. Buccaneers at 4:30 p.m. ET Seahawks v. 49ers at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The games cap another strong MNF season, currently pacing as ESPN’s second most-watched, and lead into Sunday matchups and ESPN’s Wild Card and Divisional Round coverage.

Fans can stream on the ESPN App, featuring live games, replays, multiview, and integrated stats, fantasy and betting tools.

Read More ESPN: