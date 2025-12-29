"We’re #1! 1993 North Carolina Tar Heels" Documentary Chronicles the Tar Heel's Glorious Path to the 1993 Championship

Relive the drama of a season that changed North Carolina basketball forever.

A new documentary produced by ESPN about the national championship-winning 1993 North Carolina Tar Heels is coming soon to ACC Network.

What's Happening:

We’re #1! 1993 North Carolina Tar Heels, a documentary chronicling the national championship season of the Tar Heels men’s basketball team, premieres Saturday, January 10th at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network, immediately following Wake Forest at No. 12 North Carolina (6 p.m. ET, ACCN).

As the 1992–93 season began, Hall of Fame head coach Dean Smith — the iconic leader of the program — had not claimed a national title in more than a decade. Meanwhile, arch-rival Duke had just won back-to-back championships, shifting the perceived balance of power in college basketball. Amid growing speculation that the game had passed him by, Smith and his players rallied together, ultimately capturing the program’s third national championship that April.

Blending archival materials — including first-person home videos filmed during the season by the late Eric Montross — with photographs, game broadcasts and exclusive interviews, We’re #1! revisits the UNC team that silenced critics and restored Chapel Hill to the pinnacle of the sport.

The documentary features interviews with former players and coaches from UNC, as well as competitors and media members, including: Former UNC players including George Lynch, Brian Reese, Derrick Phelps, Donald Williams, Henrik Rodl, Kevin Salvadori, Matt Wenstrom, Pat Sullivan, Travis Stephenson and Ed Geth Former and current UNC coaches and staff members including Dave Hanners, Phil Ford, Steve Kirschner and Ed Wills Eric Montross’ son Andrew and daughter Sarah Opposing head coaches and players Dave Odom (Wake Forest), Roy Williams (Kansas) and Jimmy King (Michigan) Broadcasters Jay Bilas and Mick Mixon

Produced by Raycom Sports in partnership with ESPN, the one-hour film is the latest installment in ACC Network’s We’re #1! series.

The documentary traces the Tar Heels’ journey through the defining moments of the season — from a remarkable 21-point comeback victory over Florida State to the unforgettable Chris Webber timeout — while highlighting the resilience that carried the team to the title.

Ultimately, the film captures the enduring family spirit of the 1993 Tar Heels, honoring the lasting influence of Montross, Coach Smith and Coach Bill Guthridge, and the bonds that continue to define Carolina basketball.

