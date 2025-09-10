EverPass and ESPN Team Up to Bring Over 2,000 Live Sporting Events to Businesses
The new agreement will provide bars, restaurants, and other commercial venues with access to ESPN+'s library of live events.
ESPN’s wide coverage of live sports events is set to hit even more commercial businesses, as the network and EverPass Media reach a new multi-year licensing agreement.
What’s Happening:
- EverPass Media, a streaming platform aimed at delivering live sports to businesses, and ESPN have announced a new multi-year licensing agreement.
- The deal gives EverPass the ability to market, sell, and distribute ESPN+ to commercial businesses in the US.
- ESPN+ will be sold as a separate package to existing and new EverPass customers, which will give bars, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments the ability to stream ESPN+.
- Interested commercial businesses will be able to purchase the ESPN+ package starting in October.
- Including access to over 2,200 live sports events from the world's top sports league, the events will be able to be streamed directly from the EverPass platform.
- Events include:
- College Football and Basketball: SEC, Big 12, ACC, Big East, conference tournaments and more.
- International Soccer: LALIGA, Bundesliga, the FA Cup, and Copa del Rey.
- NHL: Approximately 50 ESPN+ exclusive regular season games.
- UFC Fight Nights
- PGA TOUR LIVE
- Tennis: S. Open, Wimbledon, and more.
- Cricket.
- Lacrosse.
- And more!
- For businesses interested in learning more about EverPass, head to their official website at everpass.com.
What They’re Saying:
- Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media: “This is an important step forward for EverPass and the commercial marketplace. Working with ESPN, one of the most iconic brands in global sports, brings year-round streaming content to bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues. With access to premium content from the NFL, NHL, NCAA, PGA TOUR, soccer and more, ESPN+ adds tremendous value to our platform and to the businesses we serve. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to aggregating the content that matters most to fans and delivering it through a seamless and accessible all-in-one platform for business owners. As we expand our lineup and continue building the most comprehensive sports offering in the market, EverPass is quickly becoming the go-to partner for commercial venues looking to create energy, drive foot traffic and grow revenue through live sports."
