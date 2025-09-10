EverPass and ESPN Team Up to Bring Over 2,000 Live Sporting Events to Businesses

The new agreement will provide bars, restaurants, and other commercial venues with access to ESPN+'s library of live events.

ESPN’s wide coverage of live sports events is set to hit even more commercial businesses, as the network and EverPass Media reach a new multi-year licensing agreement.

EverPass Media, a streaming platform aimed at delivering live sports to businesses, and ESPN have announced a new multi-year licensing agreement.

The deal gives EverPass the ability to market, sell, and distribute ESPN+ to commercial businesses in the US.

ESPN+ will be sold as a separate package to existing and new EverPass customers, which will give bars, restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments the ability to stream ESPN+.

Interested commercial businesses will be able to purchase the ESPN+ package starting in October.

Including access to over 2,200 live sports events from the world's top sports league, the events will be able to be streamed directly from the EverPass platform.

Events include: College Football and Basketball: SEC, Big 12, ACC, Big East, conference tournaments and more. International Soccer: LALIGA, Bundesliga, the FA Cup, and Copa del Rey. NHL: Approximately 50 ESPN+ exclusive regular season games. UFC Fight Nights PGA TOUR LIVE Tennis: S. Open, Wimbledon, and more. Cricket. Lacrosse. And more!

For businesses interested in learning more about EverPass, head to their official website at everpass.com

Alex Kaplan, CEO of EverPass Media: “This is an important step forward for EverPass and the commercial marketplace. Working with ESPN, one of the most iconic brands in global sports, brings year-round streaming content to bars, restaurants, hotels, and other venues. With access to premium content from the NFL, NHL, NCAA, PGA TOUR, soccer and more, ESPN+ adds tremendous value to our platform and to the businesses we serve. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to aggregating the content that matters most to fans and delivering it through a seamless and accessible all-in-one platform for business owners. As we expand our lineup and continue building the most comprehensive sports offering in the market, EverPass is quickly becoming the go-to partner for commercial venues looking to create energy, drive foot traffic and grow revenue through live sports."

