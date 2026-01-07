Continuing the Fantasy: ESPN Re-Signs Fantasy Sports Senior Writer Eric Karabell For a Multi-Year Extension

Karabell will also contribute to the network's sports betting coverage.

What’s Happening:

ESPN has signed fantasy sports senior writer Eric Karabell to a multi-year contract extension.

Karabell will continue covering fantasy football, baseball, and basketball, and will also contribute to ESPN’s sports betting coverage.

He recently became a Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) Hall of Fame voter.

Karabell joined ESPN in 1997 and has served as both a writer and editor.

His notable content contributions include the Do and Do Not Draft lists, the Don’t Be Surprised series, and weekly rankings.

He has made numerous appearances across ESPN platforms, including a long-running role as host of the Fantasy Football Baseball podcast.

What They’re Saying:

Andrew Feldman, Senior Deputy Editor at ESPN.com : “Eric is an icon in the fantasy sports world, truly revolutionizing fantasy content over his decades of coverage. He is one of the most respected voices in fantasy sports, bringing an analytical yet practical approach. I’m thrilled our fans will continue to benefit from his insight and analysis as they set their lineups.”

"Being a resource for the millions of fantasy players who read my work is incredibly rewarding. I'm humbled to do what I do on a daily basis, and I can't wait to continue with ESPN. Fantasy baseball is right around the corner and I'm already gearing up for it!"

