ESPN BTS: Get a Look at How "Dunk the Halls" Comes to Life

Catch the Disney-themed alt-cast on Christmas Day.

Just ahead of Christmas Day’s Dunk the Halls event, ESPN has shared a behind the scenes look at the Disney and NBA magic!

What’s Happening:

Tomorrow, for the second time ever, ESPN is combining the magic of Disney and the NBA for a special alt-cast called Dunk the Halls.

This year’s event features the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks.

NBA players appear as animated versions of themselves playing the real game in real time, thanks to motion-tracking and visualization tech from Sony Beyond Sports and Hawk-Eye Innovations.

Iconic Disney characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Daisy Duck, Chip and Dale, Stitch appear courtside, participate in unique segments like halftime contests and Christmas parades, and help bring a holiday story and magic to the broadcast.

Just ahead of the annual event, ESPN has shared a behind the scenes look at the broadcast on X.

Stitch, who is a new character at this year’s event, is a highlight of the BTS, with Michael “Spike” Szykowny – VP of Animation & Edit and Director Ashley Ward.

Throughout the short clip, they share all of the amazing work that goes into incorporating the characters and creating the environments for the alt-cast.

You can catch Dunk the Halls tomorrow at noon ET on ESPN2, Disney+, Disney Channel, Disney XP, and the ESPN App.

