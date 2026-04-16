Everything Coming to Hulu May 2026

From Hulu Originals to new additions, here’s your complete streaming guide for the month

May is shaping up to be a packed month for streamers, and if you’re subscribed to Hulu, you’re getting a steady mix of international hits, buzzy originals, returning favorites, and live events. From high-stakes dramas and global series premieres to comedy specials and live music moments, the platform is leaning hard into variety this month.

Hulu Originals are doing a lot of the heavy lifting, with multiple premieres rolling out week after week. At the same time, the “New to Hulu” lineup fills in the gaps with acquired series, films, and event programming that keeps the schedule feeling fresh nearly every day. Here’s everything coming to Hulu in May 2026, organized for easy viewing:

Hulu Originals

The Boss (El Encargado) Season 4 - May 1

In the new season of "El Encargado," Eliseo becomes the most influential person in the country, but a conspiracy led by his longtime rival, Matías Zambrano, threatens to bring Eliseo to ruin. The rivalry between the two characters will cross every line imaginable. Eliseo is playing for high stakes, putting his own life on the line. Will this be the end for Eliseo?

Impuros Season 6 - May 1

The new season of the series will take place after a brutal attack on Evandro's family, which initiates a ruthless plan of revenge, determined to bring down his former allies, even if it puts his own empire at risk. Meanwhile, Morello allies himself with his fugitive daughter Inês, her husband Afonso, and a group of former militia police officers, with the goal of reducing drug trafficking in Rio de Janeiro's communities. But with each driven by their own interests, the closest ties are about to break, and each choice leaves deep scars.

Perfect Crown - May 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16

In 21st-century Korea under a constitutional monarchy, a chaebol heiress with everything but status tries to take control of her future after crossing paths with a lonely prince with nothing but his title. Together, bound by a contract marriage, they begin a class-defying romance to rewrite destiny.

Travis Japan Summer Vacation!! in the USA - May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

Travis Japan embarks on a summer road trip through the Rocky Mountains in North America. Divided into teams, one hits the road by RV, the other dives into local culture. With new horizons to explore and heartfelt connections to make, this road trip promises to be unlike any other.

Gold Land - May 6, 13, 20, 27

When Heeju accidentally gets her hands on a stash of smuggled gold bars, she’s thrust into a chaotic world of greed and betrayal. As those around her fight for the gold, Heeju becomes consumed by the desire to keep it all, igniting a desperate battle for survival.

Battle of Fates (Dubbed) - May 13 & 18

Is our fate predetermined? And can anyone truly read it? A groundbreaking competition dares to find out. Korea's top 49 top Fate Readers—masters of shamanism, saju, tarot, and face reading—put their pride on the line. Only those who can genuinely read fate will survive. Who will be the winner?

Lisa Ann Walter: It Was An Accident - May 15

Rivals Season 2 - May 15

​​The battle for the Central South West television franchise reaches a fever pitch as the war between Corinium and Venturer enters a dangerous new phase. More ruthless than ever, Tony Baddingham is determined to dismantle his rivals piece-by-piece, weaponising scandal and manipulating those closest to him to maintain his grip on power.

The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn - May 19

When allegations of abuse irrevocably fracture a Utah family, a bitter custody battle ensues. After the court orders the children into a controversial reunification program, Ty and Bryn take matters into their own hands by barricading themselves in a bedroom for 54 days, livestreaming their protest, and turning an intimate family crisis into a national viral reckoning.

Deli Boys Season 2 - May 28

Turns out inheriting a criminal empire was the easy part… and more money really does mean more problems. This season on “Deli Boys,” the Dars are drowning in dirty cash and Philly’s sketchiest crooks are circling. Enter Max Sugar: casino king, money launderer, and Lucky’s new crush who turns laundering into a chaotic situationship. Raj plots revenge on Ahmad, Mir tries to expand DarCo without blowing it up, and Philly D.A. Andrew Chadwater hopes one big bust will make him mayor.

New to Hulu

May 2

iHeartCountry Festival – Live at 8pm ET

May 8

We Bury The Dead (2025)

May 11

The Split – Complete Series

May 12

Tucci in Italy (Nat Geo) – Premiere

May 14

FX’s Welcome to Wrexham Season 5 – Two-Episode Premiere

May 21

May 22

Arco (2025)

May 26

Descendent (2025)

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