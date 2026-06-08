FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition Debuts with Mark Hamill and A Massive Pop Culture Lineup
FAN EXPO's first-ever Southern California event will feature Star Wars legends, Hobbits reunions, anime stars, iconic voice actors, comic creators, and more.
Southern California is about to get a brand-new pop culture destination, and FAN EXPO is making sure its first Anaheim event arrives with a lineup worthy of a blockbuster crossover.
What’s Happening:
- From a rare appearance by Star Wars icon Mark Hamill to a 25th anniversary celebration of The Lord of the Rings featuring the beloved Hobbits themselves, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition is shaping up to be one of the biggest fan gatherings of the summer. Taking place June 26-28, 2026, at the Anaheim Convention Center, the event marks FAN EXPO HQ's first-ever convention in Southern California and is promising an expansive celebration of movies, television, comics, anime, gaming, cosplay, and fandom culture.
- As the world's largest producer of comic con-style events, FAN EXPO is bringing together an impressive roster of celebrity guests, voice actors, creators, and fan-favorite franchises for a three-day event designed to appeal to nearly every corner of geek culture.
- Star Wars fans will find no shortage of reasons to attend. The convention will feature talent from across the franchise's live-action films, television series, animated projects, and video games. Guests include Giancarlo Esposito, Ahmed Best, Omid Abtahi, Lateef Crowder, Brendan Wayne, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, Sam Witwer, and Jim Cummings.
- Adding to the excitement, legendary actor Brian Blessed will make what is being billed as his first and only U.S. convention appearance. Blessed is beloved by Star Wars fans for portraying Boss Nass in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace and remains one of the franchise's most recognizable performers.
- Comic book and animation enthusiasts will also find an impressive collection of creators whose work helped define modern fandom. Among them is Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Paul Dini, best known for Batman: The Animated Series and as the co-creator of Harley Quinn. Joining him will be a number of influential animation veterans including Tom Ruegger, Kevin Altieri, Alan Burnett, Stan Berkowitz, Dan Riba, Frank Paur, Eric Radomski, Brad Rader, John Calmette, and others whose work helped shape generations of animated storytelling.
- One of the weekend's biggest highlights will be An Evening with the Hobbits: In Celebration of 25 Years, featuring Lord of the Rings stars Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan together on stage on Sunday, June 28.
- The reunion celebrates a quarter century since audiences first journeyed to Middle-earth alongside Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin. Fans will also have the opportunity to meet fellow cast member John Rhys-Davies, who portrayed Gimli in the acclaimed film trilogy.
- Anime fans will be treated to several major cast reunions, including a celebration of Naruto featuring Maile Flanagan, the voice of Naruto Uzumaki, alongside fellow cast members from the long-running franchise. Additional reunions will spotlight fan-favorite animated series such as Regular Show and Invader ZIM, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.
- The voice acting lineup extends far beyond anime. Attendees can meet legendary performers Peter Cullen and Frank Welker, whose portrayals of Optimus Prime and Megatron helped define the Transformers franchise. Additional guests represent beloved properties including One Piece, Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Sailor Moon, Sonic the Hedgehog, Resident Evil, Marvel Rivals, Call of Duty, and many more.
- Television fans will have plenty to celebrate as well. Several stars from Supernatural will reunite during the event, including Jared Padalecki, Mark Pellegrino, Ruth Connell, and Jim Beaver. Other notable guests include Timothy Omundson and Maggie Lawson from Psych, Hocus Pocus stars Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw, William Daniels from Boy Meets World, Catherine Bell from JAG and The Good Witch, and Home Improvement stars Patricia Richardson and Richard Karn.
- Beyond celebrity encounters and panels, FAN EXPO Anaheim will feature cosplay showcases, artist alleys, comic creators, exclusive merchandise, gaming experiences, immersive fan activations, and extensive shopping opportunities. Organizers say additional celebrity guests, creators, and programming details will be announced in the coming weeks.
- For fans hoping to attend, time is running out to secure discounted tickets. Advanced pricing ends June 11, with single-day adult tickets starting at $34. Multi-day passes, family packages, children's tickets, VIP experiences, and guaranteed seating options for select featured events are also available.
- As FAN EXPO makes its Southern California debut, the convention is positioning itself as one of the region's largest celebrations of fandom. Whether visitors are looking to revisit Middle-earth, journey to a galaxy far, far away, celebrate beloved animation classics, or meet the creators behind some of pop culture's most iconic franchises, FAN EXPO Anaheim: Special Edition appears ready to deliver an unforgettable weekend for fans of every generation.
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