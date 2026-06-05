"Star Wars: Galactic Racer" and "Star Wars: Zero Company" Video Games Get New Trailers at Summer Game Fest

Watch out for at least one special surprise character in these trailers...

During today's Summer Game Fest event, which was broadcast live from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, new trailers were released for two highly anticipated new titles from Lucasfilm Games-- Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars: Zero Company. You can watch them both below.

What's happening:

Lucasfilm Games and its licensees have released new trailers for the upcoming video games Star Wars: Galactic Racer and Star Wars: Zero Company during today's Summer Game Fest event in Hollywood.

First up is Star Wars: Galactic Racer from developer Fuse Games and publisher Secret Mode, with a release date of Tuesday, October 6 for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. Set during the New Republic era, Galactic Racer is a racing adventure that features both a single-player campaign and multiplayer mode.

Watch Star Wars: Galactic Racer | Official Story Trailer:

Next is Star Wars: Zero Company from developers Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment and publisher Electronic Arts. This game will be released on Thursday, August 27 for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

for PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. Set during the Clone Wars era, many fans have compared this game (quite positively) to the XCOM series of turn-based tactical games.

Watch Star Wars Zero Company | Official Gameplay Trailer:

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