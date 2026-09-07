A Michelin Star Chef is Taking a Culinary Journey to Disney+
A new culinary series is coming to Disney+.
Anybody who visited one of the Disney parks knows that the House of Mouse knows a thing or two about food. One Walt Disney World restaurant even has a Michelin star. Now, Disney+ is getting its own Michelin star chef, as a new culinary series is making its way to the streaming platform.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that French chef Mory Sacko's new series Food Samurai will air on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada.
- The six-episode series will follow Sacko on his first trip to Japan, immersing himself in Japanese culture and food on a quest for the perfect bento.
- Sacko will be accompanied by French pastry chef Theó Segretin and different guests, including actor Omar Sy.
- The chef has a lifelong love of Japanese food, but had never visited the country before.
- Mory Sako earned a Michelin star for his first restaurant, MoSuke, which features a blend of French, West African, and Japanese cuisine.
More Disney+ News:
- Disney+ has made a deal with France's M6 to bring some of the broadcaster's popular shows to the streaming platform.
- Rick Riordan's The Kane Chronicles has been optioned for a live-action adaptation on Disney+.
- Disney+ special The Muppet Show has taken home several Emmys at this year's awards.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now