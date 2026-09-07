A Michelin Star Chef is Taking a Culinary Journey to Disney+

Anybody who visited one of the Disney parks knows that the House of Mouse knows a thing or two about food. One Walt Disney World restaurant even has a Michelin star. Now, Disney+ is getting its own Michelin star chef, as a new culinary series is making its way to the streaming platform.

What's Happening:

Deadline reports that French chef Mory Sacko's new series Food Samurai will air on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada.

The six-episode series will follow Sacko on his first trip to Japan, immersing himself in Japanese culture and food on a quest for the perfect bento.

Sacko will be accompanied by French pastry chef Theó Segretin and different guests, including actor Omar Sy.

The chef has a lifelong love of Japanese food, but had never visited the country before.

Mory Sako earned a Michelin star for his first restaurant, MoSuke, which features a blend of French, West African, and Japanese cuisine.

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