A Michelin Star Chef is Taking a Culinary Journey to Disney+

A new culinary series is coming to Disney+.
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Anybody who visited one of the Disney parks knows that the House of Mouse knows a thing or two about food. One Walt Disney World restaurant even has a Michelin star. Now, Disney+ is getting its own Michelin star chef, as a new culinary series is making its way to the streaming platform.

What's Happening:

  • Deadline reports that French chef Mory Sacko's new series Food Samurai will air on Disney+ in the U.S. and Canada.
  • The six-episode series will follow Sacko on his first trip to Japan, immersing himself in Japanese culture and food on a quest for the perfect bento.
  • Sacko will be accompanied by French pastry chef Theó Segretin and different guests, including actor Omar Sy.
  • The chef has a lifelong love of Japanese food, but had never visited the country before.
  • Mory Sako earned a Michelin star for his first restaurant, MoSuke, which features a blend of French, West African, and Japanese cuisine.

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Dirk Libbey
Dirk has been covering the entertainment industry, with a focus on theme parks, for over 10 years. Writing for Laughing Place is the first time he wasn't the only staff Disney nerd. His time not spent inside a theme park is spent wishing he was inside a theme park, and waiting for kids to get tall enough to go on all the rides.
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