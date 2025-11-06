Photos/Video: Disney Celebrates the Digital Release and Upcoming Streaming Release of "Freakier Friday" at Break Room 86

I'm seeing the "Freaky Friday" sequel in your future!

Come along with us as we celebrate the digital release and upcoming streaming release of Disney’s Freakier Friday.

Last night, Laughing Place attended a special event at Break Room 86 in Los Angeles to celebrate the digital release and upcoming Disney+ debut of Freakier Friday. The retro speakeasy, which served as the filming location for Anna’s bachelorette party in the movie, was transformed with décor and experiences inspired by the film’s mix of early 2000s nostalgia and the band Pink Slip.

Guests were invited to take part in themed activities throughout the space. A tarot card reading station offered guests a lighthearted look into their futures, while an airbrush booth created custom Y2K-inspired t-shirts and hats, echoing the fashion and energy of the era that defines Freakier Friday.

The Disney Archives showcased an impressive display of original costumes and props from the film, giving attendees a closer look at details fans will recognize onscreen. This included Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis’ costumes just after the transformation and the rehearsal dinner, Anna’s guitar, and Madame Jenn’s crystal ball.

A curated playlist of 2000s hits played throughout the night, maintaining the movie’s high nostalgia levels. The event also featured appearances by Manny Jacinto, Haley Hudson, Sophia Hammons, and director Nisha Ganatra, who joined attendees in celebrating the film’s release.

Freakier Friday is available now on digital and will stream on Disney+ starting November 12.

