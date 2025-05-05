Freeform’s 30 Days of Disney Returns for Magical Month-Long Marathon This June

Check out the full line-up of fan-favorite films airing throughout the month.
by |
Tags: , ,

This summer, embark on a magic journey of Disney films with Freeform’s 30 Days of Disney, including the television debut of Pixar’s Elemental and Disney Animation’s Strange World.

What’s Happening:

  • Freeform is inviting Disney fans to embrace an entire month of magic this June.
  • The annual 30 Days of Disney will showcase fan-favorite films nearly all-day everyday during the first month of summer.
  • This includes classic films like Aladdin, Finding Nemo, and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as the television debut of Pixar’s Elemental and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World.

  • Last year’s celebration amassed nearly 29 million viewers, pushing Freeform into the Top 10 cable entertainment networks among Adults 18-32.
  • Plus, catch new episodes of Not Her First Rodeo throughout the month.
  • Check out the full lineup of programming below:

Sunday, June 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King" (2019) (Live Action)

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap" (1998)

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen" (Disney Animated)

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen II" (Disney Animated)

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)

8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Elemental" (Disney-Pixar) – World Television Premiere

10:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Up" (Disney-Pixar)

12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Oliver & Company" (Disney Animated)

Monday, June 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Game Plan"

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hercules" (Disney Animated)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “WALL-E" (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Brave" (Disney-Pixar)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (1991) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud"

Tuesday, June 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland" (2010) (Live Action)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass"

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bambi" (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mulan" (1998) (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tangled" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid" (1989) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud: Golden Receiver"

Wednesday, June 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Brother Bear" (Disney Animated)

12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bolt" (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Fox and the Hound" (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “A Bug’s Life" (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Nemo" (Disney-Pixar)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Dory" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Bedtime Stories"

Thursday, June 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Lady and the Tramp" (1955) (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ralph Breaks the Internet" (Disney Animated)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Not Her First Rodeo" – Freeform Season Finale

Episode 105 – “Broken Dreams and Bodies"

With the Championship days away, a rider suffers a devastating season-ending injury, while another deals with tragedy outside the arena.

Episode 106 – “Eight Seconds and a Championship Buckle"

After a thrilling season, who will hang on long enough to win the coveted championship buckle for the Elite Lady Bull Riders?

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Aristocats" (Disney Animated)

Friday, June 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Great Mouse Detective" (Disney Animated)

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap" (1998)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Emperor’s New Groove" (Disney Animated)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (1992) (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King" (1994) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride" (Disney Animated)

Saturday, June 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Enchanted"

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Herbie: Fully Loaded"

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Freaky Friday" (2003)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Luca" (Disney-Pixar)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Moana" (Disney Animated)

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid" (2023) (Live Action) – Freeform Premiere

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Zootopia" (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Rescuers" (Disney Animated)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Rescuers Down Under" (Disney Animated)

10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (2017) (Live Action)

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Turning Red" (Disney-Pixar)

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tangled" (Disney Animated)

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Encanto" (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco" (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (2019) (Live Action)

Monday, June 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ferdinand"

12:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monster’s Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monster’s University" (Disney-Pixar)

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella"

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beverly Hills Chihuahua"

Tuesday, June 10

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sandlot"

12:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars" (Disney-Pixar)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars 2" (Disney-Pixar)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars 3" (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2"

Wednesday, June 11

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians" (1961) (Disney Animated)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella" (1950) (Disney Animated)

2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lilo & Stitch" (2002) (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Brave" (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen" (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen II" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)

Thursday, June 12

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (2017) (Live Action)

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (1992) (Disney Animated)

3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Up" (Disney-Pixar)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Moana" (Disney Animated)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"

Friday, June 13

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Bride"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries"

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Freaky Friday" (2003)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip"

Saturday, June 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians" (1996) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)

11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ralph Breaks the Internet" (Disney Animated)

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Nemo" (Disney-Pixar)

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Dory" (Disney-Pixar)

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Jungle Book" (1967) (Disney Animated)

Sunday, June 15 – Father’s Day

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Game Plan"

9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Onward" (Disney-Pixar)

11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pinocchio" (1940) (Disney Animated)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hercules" (Disney Animated)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Little Mermaid" (1989) (Disney Animated)

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Lion King" (1994) (Disney Animated)

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Mulan" (1998) (Disney Animated)

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Strange World" (Disney Animated) – World Television Premiere

Monday, June 16

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dumbo" (1941) (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (2019) (Live Action)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Avatar"

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Avatar: The Way of Water" – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age"

Tuesday, June 17

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Fantasia 2000" (Disney Animated)

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mulan" (2020) (Live Action)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King" (2019) (Live Action)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “National Treasure"

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “National Treasure: Book of Secrets"

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: The Meltdown"

Wednesday, June 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Oz the Great and Powerful"

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Meet the Robinsons" (Disney Animated)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pete’s Dragon" (2016) (Live Action)

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jungle Cruise"

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tarzan" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs"

Thursday, June 19 – Juneteenth

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum"

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb"

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Big Hero 6" (Disney Animated)

6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Up" (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Zootopia" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Continental Drift"

Friday, June 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Peter Pan" (1953) (Disney Animated)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland" (1951) (Disney Animated)

2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “A Bug’s Life" (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “WALL-E" (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lilo & Stitch" (2002) (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Elemental" (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Chicken Little" (Disney Animated)

Saturday, June 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Jungle Book" (2016) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest"

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End"

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"

Sunday, June 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland" (2010) (Live Action)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass"

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries"

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement"

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (1992) (Disney Animated)

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (1991) (Disney Animated)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent"

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

Monday, June 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Robin Hood" (1973) (Disney Animated)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap" (1998)

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Oliver & Company" (Disney Animated)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco" (Disney Pixar)

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Moana" (Disney Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!"

Tuesday, June 24

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians" (1996) (Live Action)

1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella"

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King" (1994) (Disney Animated)

Wednesday, June 25

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Zootopia" (Disney Animated)

1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Enchanted"

3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (2019) (Live Action)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tangled" (Disney Animated)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid" (1989) (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Pacifier"

Thursday, June 26

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Fantasia" (1940) (Disney Animated)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)

4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen" (Disney Animated)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen II" (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen"

Friday, June 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (2017) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Rio 2"

Saturday, June 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars" (Disney-Pixar)

9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars 2" (Disney-Pixar)

12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars 3" (Disney-Pixar)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)

4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Brave" (Disney-Pixar)

6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"

Sunday, June 29

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Raya and the Last Dragon" (Disney Animated)

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Soul" (Disney-Pixar)

12:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tarzan" (Disney Animated)

2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story" (Disney-Pixar)

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 2" (Disney-Pixar)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 3 " (Disney-Pixar)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 4" (Disney-Pixar)

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lightyear" (Disney-Pixar)

Monday, June 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella"

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid" (2023) (Live Action)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Bedtime Stories"

Read More Freeform:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber