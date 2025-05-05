Freeform’s 30 Days of Disney Returns for Magical Month-Long Marathon This June
This summer, embark on a magic journey of Disney films with Freeform’s 30 Days of Disney, including the television debut of Pixar’s Elemental and Disney Animation’s Strange World.
What’s Happening:
- Freeform is inviting Disney fans to embrace an entire month of magic this June.
- The annual 30 Days of Disney will showcase fan-favorite films nearly all-day everyday during the first month of summer.
- This includes classic films like Aladdin, Finding Nemo, and Pirates of the Caribbean, as well as the television debut of Pixar’s Elemental and Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Strange World.
- Last year’s celebration amassed nearly 29 million viewers, pushing Freeform into the Top 10 cable entertainment networks among Adults 18-32.
- Plus, catch new episodes of Not Her First Rodeo throughout the month.
- Check out the full lineup of programming below:
Sunday, June 1
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King" (2019) (Live Action)
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap" (1998)
12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen" (Disney Animated)
3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen II" (Disney Animated)
5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)
8:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Elemental" (Disney-Pixar) – World Television Premiere
10:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Up" (Disney-Pixar)
12:25 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Oliver & Company" (Disney Animated)
Monday, June 2
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Game Plan"
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hercules" (Disney Animated)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “WALL-E" (Disney Animated)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Brave" (Disney-Pixar)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (1991) (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud"
Tuesday, June 3
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland" (2010) (Live Action)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass"
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bambi" (Disney Animated)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mulan" (1998) (Disney Animated)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tangled" (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid" (1989) (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Air Bud: Golden Receiver"
Wednesday, June 4
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Brother Bear" (Disney Animated)
12:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Bolt" (Disney Animated)
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Fox and the Hound" (Disney Animated)
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “A Bug’s Life" (Disney-Pixar)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Nemo" (Disney-Pixar)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Dory" (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Bedtime Stories"
Thursday, June 5
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Lady and the Tramp" (1955) (Disney Animated)
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)
2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ralph Breaks the Internet" (Disney Animated)
4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)
10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Not Her First Rodeo" – Freeform Season Finale
Episode 105 – “Broken Dreams and Bodies"
With the Championship days away, a rider suffers a devastating season-ending injury, while another deals with tragedy outside the arena.
Episode 106 – “Eight Seconds and a Championship Buckle"
After a thrilling season, who will hang on long enough to win the coveted championship buckle for the Elite Lady Bull Riders?
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Aristocats" (Disney Animated)
Friday, June 6
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Great Mouse Detective" (Disney Animated)
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap" (1998)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Emperor’s New Groove" (Disney Animated)
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (1992) (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King" (1994) (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride" (Disney Animated)
Saturday, June 7
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Enchanted"
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Herbie: Fully Loaded"
11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Freaky Friday" (2003)
1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)
3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Luca" (Disney-Pixar)
5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Moana" (Disney Animated)
8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid" (2023) (Live Action) – Freeform Premiere
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Zootopia" (Disney Animated)
Sunday, June 8
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Rescuers" (Disney Animated)
9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Rescuers Down Under" (Disney Animated)
10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (2017) (Live Action)
2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Turning Red" (Disney-Pixar)
4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tangled" (Disney Animated)
6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Encanto" (Disney Animated)
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco" (Disney-Pixar)
11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (2019) (Live Action)
Monday, June 9
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ferdinand"
12:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monster’s Inc." (Disney-Pixar)
3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monster’s University" (Disney-Pixar)
5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella"
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beverly Hills Chihuahua"
Tuesday, June 10
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Sandlot"
12:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars" (Disney-Pixar)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars 2" (Disney-Pixar)
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars 3" (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ratatouille" (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beverly Hills Chihuahua 2"
Wednesday, June 11
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians" (1961) (Disney Animated)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella" (1950) (Disney Animated)
2:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lilo & Stitch" (2002) (Disney Animated)
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Brave" (Disney-Pixar)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen" (Disney Animated)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen II" (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks" (2007)
Thursday, June 12
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (2017) (Live Action)
1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (1992) (Disney Animated)
3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Up" (Disney-Pixar)
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Moana" (Disney Animated)
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco" (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel"
Friday, June 13
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Bride"
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)
3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries"
6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement"
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Freaky Friday" (2003)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip"
Saturday, June 14
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians" (1996) (Live Action)
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Wreck-It Ralph" (Disney Animated)
11:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ralph Breaks the Internet" (Disney Animated)
2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Nemo" (Disney-Pixar)
4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Finding Dory" (Disney-Pixar)
6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Jungle Book" (1967) (Disney Animated)
Sunday, June 15 – Father’s Day
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Game Plan"
9:35 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Onward" (Disney-Pixar)
11:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)
1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pinocchio" (1940) (Disney Animated)
3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hercules" (Disney Animated)
5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Little Mermaid" (1989) (Disney Animated)
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – "The Lion King" (1994) (Disney Animated)
9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – "Mulan" (1998) (Disney Animated)
11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Strange World" (Disney Animated) – World Television Premiere
Monday, June 16
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dumbo" (1941) (Disney Animated)
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (2019) (Live Action)
3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Avatar"
6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Avatar: The Way of Water" – Freeform Premiere
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age"
Tuesday, June 17
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Fantasia 2000" (Disney Animated)
12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Mulan" (2020) (Live Action)
2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King" (2019) (Live Action)
5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “National Treasure"
8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “National Treasure: Book of Secrets"
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: The Meltdown"
Wednesday, June 18
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Oz the Great and Powerful"
1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Meet the Robinsons" (Disney Animated)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pete’s Dragon" (2016) (Live Action)
6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jungle Cruise"
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tarzan" (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Dawn of Dinosaurs"
Thursday, June 19 – Juneteenth
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum"
2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb"
4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Big Hero 6" (Disney Animated)
6:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Up" (Disney-Pixar)
8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Zootopia" (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ice Age: Continental Drift"
Friday, June 20
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Peter Pan" (1953) (Disney Animated)
1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland" (1951) (Disney Animated)
2:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “A Bug’s Life" (Disney-Pixar)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “WALL-E" (Disney-Pixar)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lilo & Stitch" (2002) (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Elemental" (Disney-Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Chicken Little" (Disney Animated)
Saturday, June 21
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Jungle Book" (2016) (Live Action)
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"
12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest"
4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End"
7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides"
11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"
Sunday, June 22
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice in Wonderland" (2010) (Live Action)
9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Alice Through the Looking Glass"
12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries"
2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement"
5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (1992) (Disney Animated)
7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (1991) (Disney Animated)
9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent"
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
Monday, June 23
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Robin Hood" (1973) (Disney Animated)
12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Parent Trap" (1998)
3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Oliver & Company" (Disney Animated)
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Coco" (Disney Pixar)
7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Moana" (Disney Pixar)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!"
Tuesday, June 24
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “101 Dalmatians" (1996) (Live Action)
1:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella"
5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Animated)
7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Encanto" (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Lion King" (1994) (Disney Animated)
Wednesday, June 25
11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Zootopia" (Disney Animated)
1:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Enchanted"
3:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Aladdin" (2019) (Live Action)
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tangled" (Disney Animated)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid" (1989) (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Pacifier"
Thursday, June 26
11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Fantasia" (1940) (Disney Animated)
2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Pocahontas" (Disney Animated)
4:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Hunchback of Notre Dame" (1996) (Disney Animated)
6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen" (Disney Animated)
8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Frozen II" (Disney Animated)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen"
Friday, June 27
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cinderella" (2015) (Live Action)
8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beauty and the Beast" (2017) (Live Action)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Rio 2"
Saturday, June 28
7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars" (Disney-Pixar)
9:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars 2" (Disney-Pixar)
12:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Cars 3" (Disney-Pixar)
2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Inside Out" (Disney-Pixar)
4:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Brave" (Disney-Pixar)
6:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc." (Disney-Pixar)
9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University" (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil"
Sunday, June 29
8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Raya and the Last Dragon" (Disney Animated)
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Soul" (Disney-Pixar)
12:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tarzan" (Disney Animated)
2:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story" (Disney-Pixar)
4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 2" (Disney-Pixar)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 3 " (Disney-Pixar)
9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story 4" (Disney-Pixar)
11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Lightyear" (Disney-Pixar)
Monday, June 30
10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Cruella"
1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles" (Disney-Pixar)
4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Incredibles 2" (Disney-Pixar)
6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Little Mermaid" (2023) (Live Action)
12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Bedtime Stories"
Read More Freeform: