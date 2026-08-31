"Gargoyles" Creator Greg Weisman Has Bad News About That Live-Action Reboot

"Gargoyles" looks like it's remaining in stone for the foreseeable future.

Disney fans of a certain age have a deep love for Gargoyles, the animated series that ran for three seasons in the late 1990s. Those fans were hopeful when plans for a reboot were announced, but there's some bad news.

What's Happening:

Gargoyles originally debuted in 1994 as part of the Disney Afternoon television programming block. The series followed a collection of mythical gargoyles who spent 1000 years in stone before being freed in modern-day New York City, where they would act as heroic protectors.

Two years ago, it was announced that a live-action series was in development for Disney+ from producers James Wan and Gary Dauberman.

Unfortunately, in an interview with ComicsOnline, original Gargoyles creator Greg Weisman revealed that the live-action series plans have died.

Weisman doesn't go into further detail regarding the reasons, but his statement is definitive that there are "no current plans for live action" when it comes to Gargoyles.

That said, fans can still hold out some hope (maybe). Original Gargoyles voice actor Bret Spiner recently indicated there are plans for a reboot of the original animated series, and Weisman had no knowledge of future animation plans.

While it's a bit unusual for the Gargoyles creator to be in the loop on the live-action series but not an animated reboot, which means Spiner's comments may not have been accurate, if Spiner was on the level, that version of the show is, at the very least, not confirmed dead.

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