"General Hospital," "The View," and "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" Lead Disney's Daytime Emmy Nominations
Disney Parks has a chance at a Daytime Emmy or two.
The Walt Disney Company has had a good day when it comes to this year's Daytime Emmy Nominations.
What's Happening:
- The 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards revealed its nominees today and it was, as is often the case, a good day for all things Disney.
- General Hospital came away with 10 nominations, the most of any Disney show. Other strong contenders include The View and Live with Kelly and Mark.
- One item for Disney parks fans to watch is the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade, which received two nominations.
- Here's the complete list of Disney's Daytime Emmy nominations.
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
- Live with Kelly and Mark (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
- The View (ABC)
- Outstanding Daytime Special
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
- Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
- Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
- Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
- Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, General Hospital (ABC)
- Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri - General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
- Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC)
- Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
- Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro - The View (ABC)
- Tamron Hall Tamron Hall (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
- Outstanding Daytime Personality - Non-Daily
- Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro The Weekend View (ABC News Live)
- Eva zu Beck Superskilled with Eva zu Beck (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
- General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series
- Superskilled with Eva zu Beck, How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]
- General Hospital Episode 15719 (ABC)
- Superskilled with Eva zu Beck They Climb in Skirts... I Tried to Keep Up (National Geographic)
- Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
- General Hospital Episode 15624 (ABC)
- Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program
- Live with Kelly and Mark, Episode 250414 (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
- The View Episode 6280 (ABC)
- Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
- General Hospital Episode 15719 (ABC)
- Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
- General Hospital (ABC)
- Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program
- Tamron Hall (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
- Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
More Disney/Emmy News:
- For the complete list of Disney's Primetime Emmy nominations this year, check out this list.
- Earlier this year Disney had big nights at both the Sports Emmys and the News Emmys.