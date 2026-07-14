"General Hospital," "The View," and "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" Lead Disney's Daytime Emmy Nominations

Disney Parks has a chance at a Daytime Emmy or two.

The Walt Disney Company has had a good day when it comes to this year's Daytime Emmy Nominations.

What's Happening:

  • The 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards revealed its nominees today and it was, as is often the case, a good day for all things Disney.
  • General Hospital came away with 10 nominations, the most of any Disney show. Other strong contenders include The View and Live with Kelly and Mark.
  • One item for Disney parks fans to watch is the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade, which received two nominations.
  • Here's the complete list of Disney's Daytime Emmy nominations.
    • Outstanding Daytime Drama Series
      • General Hospital (ABC)
    • Outstanding Daytime Talk Series
      • Live with Kelly and Mark (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
      • The View (ABC)
    • Outstanding Daytime Special
      • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC)
    • Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor
      • Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital (ABC)
    • Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress
      • Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, General Hospital (ABC)
    • Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series
      • Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, General Hospital (ABC)
      • Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri - General Hospital (ABC)
    • Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series
      • Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC)
      • Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, General Hospital (ABC)
    • Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host
      • Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro - The View (ABC)
      • Tamron Hall Tamron Hall (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
    • Outstanding Daytime Personality - Non-Daily
      • Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro The Weekend View (ABC News Live)
      • Eva zu Beck Superskilled with Eva zu Beck (National Geographic)
    • Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
      • General Hospital (ABC)
    • Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series
      • General Hospital (ABC)
    • Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series
      • Superskilled with Eva zu Beck, How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone (National Geographic)
    • Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program
      • Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio]
      • General Hospital Episode 15719 (ABC)
      • Superskilled with Eva zu Beck They Climb in Skirts... I Tried to Keep Up (National Geographic)
    • Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program
      • General Hospital Episode 15624 (ABC)
    • Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program
      • Live with Kelly and Mark, Episode 250414 (Disney Entertainment Distribution)
      • The View Episode 6280 (ABC)
    • Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program
      • General Hospital Episode 15719 (ABC)
    • Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program
      • General Hospital (ABC)
    • Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program
      • Tamron Hall (Disney Entertainment Distribution)

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