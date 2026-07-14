"General Hospital," "The View," and "Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" Lead Disney's Daytime Emmy Nominations

Disney Parks has a chance at a Daytime Emmy or two.

The Walt Disney Company has had a good day when it comes to this year's Daytime Emmy Nominations.

What's Happening:

The 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards revealed its nominees today and it was, as is often the case, a good day for all things Disney.

General Hospital came away with 10 nominations, the most of any Disney show. Other strong contenders include The View and Live with Kelly and Mark.

One item for Disney parks fans to watch is the annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Parade, which received two nominations.

Here's the complete list of Disney's Daytime Emmy nominations. Outstanding Daytime Drama Series General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Live with Kelly and Mark (Disney Entertainment Distribution) The View (ABC) Outstanding Daytime Special Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) Outstanding Lead Performer in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress Amanda Setton as Brook Lynn Quartermaine, General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Emerging Talent in a Daytime Drama Series Braedyn Bruner as Emma Scorpio-Drake, General Hospital (ABC) Giovanni Mazza as Gio Palmieri - General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital (ABC) Eva LaRue as Natalia Rogers-Ramirez, General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro - The View (ABC) Tamron Hall Tamron Hall (Disney Entertainment Distribution) Outstanding Daytime Personality - Non-Daily Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro The Weekend View (ABC News Live) Eva zu Beck Superskilled with Eva zu Beck (National Geographic) Outstanding Writing Team for a Daytime Drama Series General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Directing Team for a Daytime Drama Series General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Directing for a Daytime Non-Studio Non-Fiction Series Superskilled with Eva zu Beck, How I Survived a Trek Through the Desert Alone (National Geographic) Outstanding Technical Direction and Video for a Daytime Program Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) [Disney Yellow Shoes Studios | Film 45 | EverWonder Studio] General Hospital Episode 15719 (ABC) Superskilled with Eva zu Beck They Climb in Skirts... I Tried to Keep Up (National Geographic) Outstanding Lighting Direction for a Daytime Program General Hospital Episode 15624 (ABC) Outstanding Art Direction / Set Decoration / Scenic Design for a Daytime Program Live with Kelly and Mark, Episode 250414 (Disney Entertainment Distribution) The View Episode 6280 (ABC) Outstanding Hairstyling and Makeup for a Daytime Program General Hospital Episode 15719 (ABC) Outstanding Casting for a Daytime Program General Hospital (ABC) Outstanding Main Title and Graphic Design for a Daytime Program Tamron Hall (Disney Entertainment Distribution)



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