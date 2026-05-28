Disney at the 47th Annual News Emmys: “Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller” and ABC News Dominate

Last night was the 47th annual News Emmys, find out which awards The Walt Disney Company took home!

What’s Happening:

Variety has shared that The Walt Disney Company had a strong night at the 47th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, with divisions including ABC News and National Geographic combining for 15 News Emmy wins.

ABC News led all organizations with eight wins, highlighted by ABC World News Tonight With David Muir winning Outstanding Live News Program for the fourth consecutive year.

National Geographic earned seven News Emmys through Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller, making it the most-awarded series of the night.

Trafficked With Mariana van Zeller won awards for episodes including “Brides for Sale,” “Black Market Love,” “Scam City,” “Shark Hunters,” “Underground Street Racing,” and “The Tranq Dope Underground.”

ABC News Live secured three wins, marking the streaming platform’s best Emmy performance to date.

ABC News personalities were also recognized during the ceremony, with Debra O’Connell presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz.

Disney-owned networks and platforms dominated several major categories, underscoring the company’s continued strength in broadcast, streaming, and documentary journalism.

Take a look at the full list of winners below:

Outstanding Live News Program

WINNER: ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC News)

Anderson Cooper 360 (CNN Worldwide)

Good Morning America (ABC News)

The Lead with Jake Tapper (CNN Worldwide)

NBC Nightly News with Tom Llamas (NBC News)

Today Show (NBC News)

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage

American Eagle Helicopter Crash Morning After — Today Show (NBC News)

Charlie Kirk Assassination (CBS News)

Gaza Peace Deal & Israeli Hostage Release — NBC News Special Report (NBC News)

New Orleans Terror Attack — NBC News Special Report (NBC News)

WINNER: U.S. Army’s Grand Military Parade — ABC News Special Report (ABC News)

Outstanding Live News Special

100 Días de Trump (Noticias Telemundo)

100 Days of Trump — A Townhall with Forced Out Federal Workers (MSNBC)

WINNER: 20/20 & ABC World News Tonight — American Catastrophe: LA Burning (ABC News)

ABC News Special Report — The Conclave (ABC News)

Good Night, and Good Luck — Truth and Power (CNN Worldwide)

Outstanding Recorded News Special

ABC News Live — The Struggle For Food Assistance (ABC News)

WINNER: ABC News Live/ABC News Studios — The Children of Gaza (ABC News)

Hurricane Katrina: 20 Years After the Storm (Rock’n Robin Productions, ABC News Studios)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper — The United States vs. Harvard (CNN Worldwide)

The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper — LA Burning (CNN Worldwide)

Outstanding Light Feature: Long Form

America’s Care Crisis — ABC News Live (ABC News)

I Took Bernie Into Deep Trump Country. Can He Win Them Over? (More Perfect Union)

WINNER: Operation Babylift: The 50 Year Journey — 20/20 & ABC News Live (ABC News)

The Sherpas of Everest — 60 Minutes (CBS News)

The Simril(l)s: A Family in Black and White — The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Worldwide)

Outstanding Interview: Long Form

Epstein Survivors Speak Out — ABC News Live (ABC News)

WINNER: Eric Dane Speaks (ABC News [ABC News Studios])

Finland’s President on Trump, Resilience and Putin’s Threat — Leaders with Francine Lacqua (Bloomberg Originals)

Lori Vallow Daybell: The Jailhouse Interview (Dateline NBC)

War or Peace: The Zelenskyy Interview — ABC News Live and This Week with George Stephanopoulos (ABC News)

Why Young Men Don’t Like the Democrats (More Perfect Union)

Outstanding Science & Tech Coverage

AI Chatbots Sent Him Spiraling. Then He Contacted Me (More Perfect Union)

Character AI — 60 Minutes (CBS News)

Inside OpenAI’s Stargate Megafactory with Sam Altman — The Circuit with Emily Chang (Bloomberg Originals)

Robot War — In the Shadows with Jason Bellini (Scripps News)

WINNER: Scam City — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

The Wired Rainforest — The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Worldwide)

Outstanding Climate, Environment or Weather Coverage

Alaska’s Vanishing Native Villages (Frontline | PBS [The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism at Arizona State University])

Crying Glacier — The New York Times Op-Docs (El Flamingo GMBH)

Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning (Frontline | PBS [NPR])

Last Lands — ABC News Live (ABC News)

WINNER: Shark Hunters — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

We Went to the Town Elon Musk Is Poisoning (More Perfect Union)

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

Drone War Medics — In the Shadows with Jason Bellini (Scripps News)

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Pain: It Doesn’t Have to Hurt — CNN Health (CNN Worldwide)

The Last Lifeline — Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)

Switched Before Birth — Impact x Nightline (ABC News Studios | Hulu)

WINNER: The Tranq Dope Underground — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

You Might Have Already Fallen for MAHA’s Conspiracy Theories (The New York Times Opinion)

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers (ABC News Studios)

K-Pop: A Star is Made — The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Worldwide)

No Laughing Matter: Free Speech Under Attack — The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Worldwide)

Selena: Beyond the Headlines — Impact x Nightline (ABC News Studios | Hulu)

WINNER: Underground Street Racing — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

Why Concert Tickets Are So Expensive — and Who’s to Blame? — So Expensive (Business Insider)

Outstanding Social Issue Coverage

WINNER (TIE): Black Market Love — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

WINNER (TIE): Crackdown: Deported Under Trump — Fault Lines (Al Jazeera International USA)

Fighting to Serve (Evident Media)

Justice Defenders: Change Inside Prison — The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper (CNN Worldwide)

Murder Has Two Faces (ABC News Studios [Blue Ant Media | Cortes Filmworks])

The Rise of America’s ICE Towns (Bloomberg Originals)

Outstanding True Crime Coverage

Cartel USA — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam (ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment])

The Philippines Mayor With a Dark Secret — Bloomberg Investigates (Bloomberg Originals)

Return to the Lake — Dateline NBC (NBC News)

Scamanda (ABC News Studios [Pilgrim Media Group | Lionsgate Alternative Television])

WINNER: Wicked Game: Devil in the Desert (ABC News Studios)

Technical Excellence

CBS Evening News (CBS News)

CNN’s The Fourth in America (CNN Worldwide)

CNN’s New Year’s Eve Coverage (CNN Worldwide)

WINNER: Live from the Southern California Fires — ABC World News Tonight with David Muir (ABC News)

Presidential Inauguration Pool Feed (NBC News)

Outstanding Research: News

Black Market Love — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

WINNER: Brides for Sale — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

Chasing a Ghost: The Search for Austin Tice (CNN Worldwide)

The Great American Rehab Scam — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

Operation Babylift: The 50 Year Journey — 20/20 & ABC News Live (ABC News)

The Tranq Dope Underground — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

Outstanding Direction: News

WINNER: Black Market Love — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

Brides for Sale — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

Can the Southern Baptist Convention Survive Without Women Pastors? — Hold the Line (The New Yorker [Outerboro Films])

Hey Beautiful: Anatomy of a Romance Scam (ABC News Studios [Anchor Entertainment])

The Tranq Dope Underground — Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (Muck Media [National Geographic])

Will Reeve: Finding My Father (ABC News Studios)

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