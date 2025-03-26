Get Behind the Scenes Look at "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip" with Stars Eva Longoria, Thom Nemer, and Jesse Garcia

Ahead of the Friday debut of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, Disney has shared a new teaser clip going behind the scenes of the film with stars Eva Longoria, Thom Nemer, and Jesse Garcia.

Disney is gearing up for the launch of Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip on Disney+

In a new clip shared to YouTube

Releasing on March 28th, the film centers on 11-year-old Alexander Garcia as he and his multigenerational Latino family hit the road, embarking on a trip to California.

When everything goes hilariously wrong, Alexander, who believes he has the worst luck in the world, and the rest of the Garcias will connect with each other, their heritage, and face the “curse" of Alexander’s great-grandfather.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip stars: Thom Nemer as Alexander Garcia Eva Longoria as Val Garcia Jesse Garcia as Frank Garcia Cheech Marin as Gil Garcia Paulina Chávez as Mia Garcia Rose Portillo as Lidia Garcia Alexander Alayon Jr. as Alejandro Garcia Cristo Fernández as Chavo Harvey Guillén as Claudio

The film is a standalone sequel to 2014’s Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day , which is based on the Judith Viorst book of the same name.

, which is based on the Judith Viorst book of the same name. Check out Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip this Friday, exclusively on Disney+.

