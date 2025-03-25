Charlie Condou Joins Season 2 of “Doctor Who” for a Big and Bold Episode

Season 2 of “Doctor Who” premieres Saturday, April 12th on Disney+ and the BBC.

The guest star announcements keep coming as we get closer to the launch of Doctor Who Season 2 – with the latest reveal being actor Charlie Condou.

What’s Happening:

Charlie Condou will be appearing alongside Ncuti Gatwa and Varada Sethu in an upcoming episode of Doctor Who .

. Condou would probably be best known to American audiences for his role in The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance .

He's also no stranger to the world of Doctor Who, having voiced a number of characters in multiple Doctor Who Big Finish audio dramas.

This season, the Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and sets off on an epic quest to bring her back to Earth. Yet, an enigmatic force stands in their way, forcing the time-traveling TARDIS crew to face extraordinary threats, powerful foes, and immense terrors.

What They’re Saying:

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Whoniverse, having been a fan for so long, and finally getting a chance to work with the legend that is Russell T Davies! It’s an honour to be part of such an iconic show and I can’t wait for everyone to see what I think is one of the most exciting and unforgettable episodes so far!" Russell T Davies, Showrunner: “Welcome on board, Charlie. Some episodes of Doctor Who are so big and bold, they need all the talent we can throw at them, and that’s when you call for Charlie Condou! It’s a delight to work with him at last, and I can't wait for people to see the wildness of this story."

