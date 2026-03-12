Video: Ginnifer Goodwin Unveils Core Memories with Props from Zootopia and Once Upon a Time

The voice of Judy Hopps explores archives holding artifacts from her most iconic roles.

Ginnifer Goodwin, the celebrated voice of Judy Hopps and the live-action Snow White from Once Upon a Time, has taken fans on an emotional journey through the Disney archives, unboxing artifacts that define her storied career.

What’s Happening:

The D23 Propped Up segment granted Goodwin access to rare pieces from her past and the history of Walt Disney Animation Studios.

Goodwin was reunited with her character's bow and arrow.

She also found Snow White's iconic ring which Goodwin wore for seven years and used as a tactile focal point when acting out her character's nervousness.

As she looked over the wedding dress designed by Eduardo Castro, she recalled using hot shots taped to her body to endure the freezing Vancouver filming locations.

Goodwin shared a personal Disney connection; the first owner of her home was Disney Legend Sterling Holloway (the voice of Winnie the Pooh, the Cheshire Cat, and Kaa). She and her husband honor this legacy by calling their home Holloway House.

Looking at early concept art for Judy Hopps, Goodwin discussed how Disney animation captures an actor's expressions.

She noted a recurring theme in Zootopia 2: when Judy's giant ears drop back, it signifies she is truly listening.

Treasures of the Animation Research Library

Beyond her own physical props, the exploration extended into the Disney Animation Research Library for a look at hand-drawn history.

Goodwin unboxed original, unused concept art for the 1937 animated Snow White wedding.

The archives revealed background overlays complete with original animator notes showcasing the layered production of classic animation.

The segment highlighted the historic role of women in early Disney animation, specifically the all-female ink and paint department that brought these sketches to vibrant life.

About the Disney Animation Research Library (ARL):

The ARL is the repository for Walt Disney Animation Studios' original artwork, housing an estimated 65 million pieces of physical art.

The collection spans from the 1920s Alice Comedies to the modern era, preserving sketches, storyboards, maquettes, and background paintings.

It operates with museum-grade climate control and security to ensure delicate paper and celluloid elements do not degrade over time.

The ARL team actively digitizes the collection, allowing contemporary animators to reference classic techniques and preserving the artwork for future generations.

Pieces from the ARL are frequently utilized for Disney museum exhibitions worldwide, theme park attraction designs, and historical reference for sequels and remakes.

