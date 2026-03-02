"Moana 2" Merch: New Moana and Simea Limited Edition Doll Set Heading to Disney Store

Moana and her little sister Simea are coming to life with new limited edition dolls from Disney Store.

Back in 2016, Moana took the world by storm, making her a favorite Disney Princess among fans for her strong-willed personality and connection to her heritage.

Moana 2 proved that audiences wanted even more of Moana and her amazing wayfaring adventures with the sequel grossing over $1 billion at the box office..

In the sequel film, fans were introduced to Moana’s little sister Simea, and now, thanks to a new post from Disney Parks Blog, we know the sister pair are the inspiration for new limited edition dolls from Disney Store.

Sold exclusively on DisneyStore.com, the Moana and Simea doll set is highly limited at just 2,700 available.

Design Manager J. Fuchs shared insights about creating dolls inspired by contemporary animation styles versus classic characters.

“For the modern era characters, we’re able to get digital models directly from the studios, so the doll you’re seeing is made directly from what you see on screen. It’s also much easier to learn about the influences and cultural context surrounding the characters, as we have access to the filmmakers and their references… Since the designs were carefully crafted by the filmmakers, we do our best to capture all the details we possibly can, at this scale. We used a woven fabric to recreate the tapa cloth of Moana’s skirt, with multi-colored embroidery, natural woven trims, and threads representing the grass skirt. The trim on her bodice is meant to represent the tiny feathers her people used as an embellishment, and her fabric leaf crown captures the variegated look of Ti leaves.”

The dolls are designed to look richly animated and lifelike, as if they stepped directly off the screen.

Cultural influences central to Moana’s story are honored through intricate details, traditional costume elements, and carefully crafted physical features.

The only intentionally “unnatural” elements are the metallic gold accents on Moana’s arm and oar, representing magical details from her journey.

The set captures Moana and Simea at the end of the film, standing side by side as Moana recounts her adventures and Simea dreams of her own.

A special detail includes the starfish Simea gives Moana, placed inside her necklace to symbolize their enduring bond.

The dolls include display stands for collectors but are also fully poseable for imaginative play.

The Moana and Simea doll set launches on March 12 at 8AM PST on DisneyStore.com.

