Pixar's "Hoppers" Earns Biggest Opening Weekend for an Original Animated Feature Since "Coco"

Pixar’s Hoppers dominated this week’s box office, bringing in the highest opening for an original animated movie in nine years.

What’s Happening:

As Pixar’s Hoppers rounds out its first weekend on big screens around the globe, Deadline is reporting that the animated original racked up $88 million worldwide.

In the US and Canada, the film brought in $46 million of that with $42 million coming from 40 other territories.

For Pixar originals, this is a pretty huge deal with the film holding the highest original opening since 2017’s Coco ($72.9 million Thanksgiving weekend 5-day total).

It also beats out all original animated films from other studios since Coco’s release, giving Hoppers an incredible headstart to a successful theatrical run.

It also brought in a 76% increase for box office numbers for this weekend last year.

Disney Co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment Alan Bergman shared his excitement, stating “This is a fantastic original film from the incredible team at Pixar, and it’s wonderful to see audiences coming out with their friends and families to enjoy it together. Congratulations to our director Daniel Chong, our producer Nicole Paradis Grindle, and our talented cast, along with Pete Docter, Jim Morris, and everyone at Pixar, on a tremendous launch.”

For many movie fans, a growing trend in sequels and lack of risk taking at studios has led to a heavy amount of cynicism surrounding what the once-untouchable animated studio was capable of creating.

But it’s looking like Pixar is ready to prove to audiences that they still capable of bringing new beloved stories to audiences around the world.

Pixar’s most recent lineup of originals have performed disappointingly (which, if you want original stories, listen to Benji and head to the theaters!), but with this strong start, hopefully Pixar will continue to hop into big, new ideas.

Hoppers follows a young girl named Mabel as she embarks on an adventure inside a robot beaver.

When scientists develop a technology that transfers human consciousness into robotic animals, Mabel harnesses this innovation to explore the hidden mysteries of the animal kingdom, revealing wonders beyond her wildest dreams.

