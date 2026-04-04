"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Malcolm in The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair" and More to Appear Week of April 6th

The show also welcomes the cast of "The Testaments," Whitney Leavitt, Mark Ballas, a "Charlie's Angels" reunion, and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for April 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 6-11:

Monday, April 6 George Stephanopoulos’ exclusive interview with actress Melissa Gilbert Laurie Metcalf (Big Mistakes) Cleo Wade (In a World of Sunrises: 365 Days of Heart, Soul, and Hope) Stacy London and Nitika Chopra (How fashion choices can help those with psoriasis) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Tuesday, April 7 Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, and Lucy Halliday (The Testaments) Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, and Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair) Babs Costello (Did Your Mother Ever Tell You) Charlie’s Angels reunion with ABC News’ Chris Connelly GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Seattle Mariners with Ginger Zee Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, April 8 Washington Wizards player Anthony Davis (Foul Play with Anthony Davis) Will Ganss goes backstage at Chicago with Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas April Book Club pick author GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Boston Red Sox with Ashan Singh Finding Forever: Medical Foster Care with Michael Strahan Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, April 9 Judy Reyes (Scrubs; High Potential) Benjamin Reynaert (The Layered Home: Inspiration for Creating Cozy, Collected Rooms) Finding Forever: Bags for Buddies with founder JackEdward Schmick GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Philadelphia Phillies with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, April 10 Finding Forever: Project Zero with Michael Strahan 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Colorado GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Los Angeles Dodgers with Trevor Ault The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto

Saturday, April 11 Dr. Jeanine Downie (The latest in skincare) Dr. Adam Christman (Veterinarian) National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade with Sophie Flay and Hanna Battah ABC Secret Savings Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.