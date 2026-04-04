"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Malcolm in The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair" and More to Appear Week of April 6th

The show also welcomes the cast of "The Testaments," Whitney Leavitt, Mark Ballas, a "Charlie's Angels" reunion, and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for April 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests Week of April 6-11

What’s Happening:

  • Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more. 
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of April 6-11:

  • Monday, April 6
    • George Stephanopoulos’ exclusive interview with actress Melissa Gilbert
    • Laurie Metcalf (Big Mistakes)
    • Cleo Wade (In a World of Sunrises: 365 Days of Heart, Soul, and Hope)
    • Stacy London and Nitika Chopra (How fashion choices can help those with psoriasis)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, April 7
    • Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, and Lucy Halliday (The Testaments)
    • Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, and Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair
    • Babs Costello (Did Your Mother Ever Tell You)
    • Charlie’s Angels reunion with ABC News’ Chris Connelly
    • GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Seattle Mariners with Ginger Zee
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, April 8
    • Washington Wizards player Anthony Davis (Foul Play with Anthony Davis)
    • Will Ganss goes backstage at Chicago with Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
    • April Book Club pick author
    • GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Boston Red Sox with Ashan Singh
    • Finding Forever: Medical Foster Care with Michael Strahan
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, April 9
    • Judy Reyes (Scrubs; High Potential)
    • Benjamin Reynaert (The Layered Home: Inspiration for Creating Cozy, Collected Rooms)
    • Finding Forever: Bags for Buddies with founder JackEdward Schmick 
    • GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Philadelphia Phillies with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, April 10
    • Finding Forever: Project Zero with Michael Strahan
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Colorado
    • GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Los Angeles Dodgers with Trevor Ault
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
  • Saturday, April 11
    • Dr. Jeanine Downie (The latest in skincare)
    • Dr. Adam Christman (Veterinarian)
    • National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade with Sophie Flay and Hanna Battah
    • ABC Secret Savings
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.