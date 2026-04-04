"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "Malcolm in The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair" and More to Appear Week of April 6th
The show also welcomes the cast of "The Testaments," Whitney Leavitt, Mark Ballas, a "Charlie's Angels" reunion, and more.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for April 6-11. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day, millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America (or GMA) for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, musicians, and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of April 6-11:
- Monday, April 6
- George Stephanopoulos’ exclusive interview with actress Melissa Gilbert
- Laurie Metcalf (Big Mistakes)
- Cleo Wade (In a World of Sunrises: 365 Days of Heart, Soul, and Hope)
- Stacy London and Nitika Chopra (How fashion choices can help those with psoriasis)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, April 7
- Ann Dowd, Chase Infiniti, and Lucy Halliday (The Testaments)
- Bryan Cranston, Frankie Muniz, and Jane Kaczmarek (Malcolm in The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair)
- Babs Costello (Did Your Mother Ever Tell You)
- Charlie’s Angels reunion with ABC News’ Chris Connelly
- GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Seattle Mariners with Ginger Zee
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, April 8
- Washington Wizards player Anthony Davis (Foul Play with Anthony Davis)
- Will Ganss goes backstage at Chicago with Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas
- April Book Club pick author
- GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Boston Red Sox with Ashan Singh
- Finding Forever: Medical Foster Care with Michael Strahan
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, April 9
- Judy Reyes (Scrubs; High Potential)
- Benjamin Reynaert (The Layered Home: Inspiration for Creating Cozy, Collected Rooms)
- Finding Forever: Bags for Buddies with founder JackEdward Schmick
- GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Philadelphia Phillies with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, April 10
- Finding Forever: Project Zero with Michael Strahan
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Colorado
- GMA’s Home Run Road Trip: Los Angeles Dodgers with Trevor Ault
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Saturday, April 11
- Dr. Jeanine Downie (The latest in skincare)
- Dr. Adam Christman (Veterinarian)
- National Cherry Blossom Festival Parade with Sophie Flay and Hanna Battah
- ABC Secret Savings
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.