"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "I Know What You Did Las Summer" and More to Appear Week of July 14th

Robin Roberts heads to Indianapolis for the WNBA All-Star Weekend and GMA's Summer Concert Series continues.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 14-19:

  • Monday, July 14
    • James Patterson and Vicky Ward (The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy)
    • Robin Arzón (Highlights the first Barbie with Type 1 diabetes)
    • Shop GMA: Oprah Daily O-wards with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director)
    • GMA marks six months since the SoCal fires with co-anchor Robin Roberts
  • Tuesday, July 15
    • Miley Cyrus (Something Beautiful)
    • J. Randy Taraborrelli (JFK: Public, Private, Secret)
    • Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (Grandpas United)
    • Cooking with Probiotics: Recipes to Boost your Gut Health with Chef Justine Doiron
    • Will Reeve reports live from Oregon for the WNBA Portland team’s name reveal
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, July 16
    • Law Roach and Christian Siriano (Project Runway)
    • Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin (Billy Joel: And So It Goes)
    • Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (The Cave of Adullam)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, July 17
    • Freddie Prinze Jr., Jonah Hauer-King and Tyriq Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer)
    • GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Jersey
    • Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (Fatherless No More)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, July 18
    • Robin Roberts live from Indianapolis ahead of the WNBA All-Star Weekend
      • ESPN’s Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike
      • Indiana Fever, and league stars Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Allisha Gray
    • Special GMA Summer Concert Series performance by BIA and G-Eazy
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Tech accessories)
  • Saturday, July 19
    • Malin Akerman (The Hunting Wives)
    • GMA Book Club author Aisling Rawle (The Compound)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.