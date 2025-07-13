"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "I Know What You Did Las Summer" and More to Appear Week of July 14th
Robin Roberts heads to Indianapolis for the WNBA All-Star Weekend and GMA's Summer Concert Series continues.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 14th-19th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
GMA Guests for the Week of July 14-19:
- Monday, July 14
- James Patterson and Vicky Ward (The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy)
- Robin Arzón (Highlights the first Barbie with Type 1 diabetes)
- Shop GMA: Oprah Daily O-wards with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director)
- GMA marks six months since the SoCal fires with co-anchor Robin Roberts
- Tuesday, July 15
- Miley Cyrus (Something Beautiful)
- J. Randy Taraborrelli (JFK: Public, Private, Secret)
- Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (Grandpas United)
- Cooking with Probiotics: Recipes to Boost your Gut Health with Chef Justine Doiron
- Will Reeve reports live from Oregon for the WNBA Portland team’s name reveal
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 16
- Law Roach and Christian Siriano (Project Runway)
- Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin (Billy Joel: And So It Goes)
- Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (The Cave of Adullam)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 17
- Freddie Prinze Jr., Jonah Hauer-King and Tyriq Withers (I Know What You Did Last Summer)
- GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in New Jersey
- Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (Fatherless No More)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, July 18
- Robin Roberts live from Indianapolis ahead of the WNBA All-Star Weekend
- ESPN’s Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike
- Indiana Fever, and league stars Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Allisha Gray
- Special GMA Summer Concert Series performance by BIA and G-Eazy
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Tech accessories)
- Saturday, July 19
- Malin Akerman (The Hunting Wives)
- GMA Book Club author Aisling Rawle (The Compound)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.