"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "I Know What You Did Las Summer" and More to Appear Week of July 14th

Robin Roberts heads to Indianapolis for the WNBA All-Star Weekend and GMA's Summer Concert Series continues.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 14-19:

Monday, July 14 James Patterson and Vicky Ward ( The Idaho Four: An American Tragedy ) Robin Arzón (Highlights the first Barbie with Type 1 diabetes) Shop GMA: Oprah Daily O-wards with Adam Glassman (Oprah Daily’s creative director) GMA marks six months since the SoCal fires with co-anchor Robin Roberts

Tuesday, July 15 Miley Cyrus ( Something Beautiful ) J. Randy Taraborrelli ( JFK: Public, Private, Secret ) Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (Grandpas United) Cooking with Probiotics: Recipes to Boost your Gut Health with Chef Justine Doiron Will Reeve reports live from Oregon for the WNBA Portland team’s name reveal Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, July 16 Law Roach and Christian Siriano ( Project Runway ) Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin ( Billy Joel: And So It Goes ) Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (The Cave of Adullam) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, July 17 Freddie Prinze Jr., Jonah Hauer-King and Tyriq Withers ( I Know What You Did Last Summer ) GMA ’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: Men Uplifting the Next Generation series with Michael Strahan (Fatherless No More) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 18 Robin Roberts live from Indianapolis ahead of the WNBA All-Star Weekend ESPN’s Elle Duncan, Andraya Carter and Chiney Ogwumike Indiana Fever, and league stars Paige Bueckers, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart and Allisha Gray Special GMA Summer Concert Series The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Tech accessories)

Saturday, July 19 Malin Akerman ( The Hunting Wives ) GMA Book Club author Aisling Rawle ( The Compound ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.