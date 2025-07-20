"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and More to Appear Week of July 21st
The show also welcomes Adam Sandler, Judge Judy, Martin Short, baseball sensations The Savannah Bananas and more.
As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 21-26. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
GMA Guests for the Week of July 21-26:
- Monday, July 21
- Sterling K. Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. (Washington Black)
- Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore 2)
- Rachel Scott and James Longman (What You Need to Know)
- “Supernanny" Jo Frost sits down with Trevor Ault
- WNBA All-Star Weekend: Highlighting Women’s Health with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Tuesday, July 22
- Martin Short (Match Game)
- Judge Judy (Justice on Trial)
- Holly Jackson (Not Quite Dead Yet)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, July 23
- Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore 2)
- Jimmy Kimmel (Who Wants To Be A Millionaire)
- Mariana van Zeller (Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller)
- Chef Dan Churchill (Breakfast burrito recipes)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, July 24
- Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)
- Ginger Zee reports live from Shedd Aquarium in Chicago
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson featuring Jesse Metcalfe (Founder of Nutriskin)
- Friday, July 25
- The Savannah Bananas
- GMA’s “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful" series stops in Georgia
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Summers Best Bites with Joachim Boyle and Jarret Kerr (owners, Dog Day Afternoon)
- Saturday, July 26
- Sir John (Tips on how to glow up on a budget)
- Gabriella Rello Duffy (Summer wedding “I Do’s" and “I Don’ts")
