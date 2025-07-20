"GMA" Guest List: Cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and More to Appear Week of July 21st

The show also welcomes Adam Sandler, Judge Judy, Martin Short, baseball sensations The Savannah Bananas and more.

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 21-26. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long-running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Saturday, (7:00-9:00 a.m. ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 21-26:

  • Monday, July 21
    • Sterling K. Brown and Ernest Kingsley Jr. (Washington Black)
    • Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore 2)
    • Rachel Scott and James Longman (What You Need to Know)
    • “Supernanny" Jo Frost sits down with Trevor Ault
    • WNBA All-Star Weekend: Highlighting Women’s Health with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Tuesday, July 22
    • Martin Short (Match Game)
    • Judge Judy (Justice on Trial)
    • Holly Jackson (Not Quite Dead Yet)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, July 23
  • Thursday, July 24
    • Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)
    • Ginger Zee reports live from Shedd Aquarium in Chicago
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson featuring Jesse Metcalfe (Founder of Nutriskin)
  • Friday, July 25
    • The Savannah Bananas
    • GMA’s “50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful" series stops in Georgia
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • Summers Best Bites with Joachim Boyle and Jarret Kerr (owners, Dog Day Afternoon)
  • Saturday, July 26
    • Sir John (Tips on how to glow up on a budget)
    • Gabriella Rello Duffy (Summer wedding “I Do’s" and “I Don’ts")

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.