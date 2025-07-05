"GMA" Guest List: Madison Fisher, Ami McClure, and More to Appear Week of July 7th

Plus more from the GMA Summer Concert Series, Biggest Authors for Your Beach Read series, and the Windy City Smokeout BBQ hosted by Ginger Zee!

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced the guests for July 7th-12th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

The network has shared the guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians, and more.

GMA Guests for the Week of July 7th-12th:

Monday, July 7 GMA Summer Concert series Biggest Authors for Your Beach Read series: Molly X. Chang Try Before You Buy series with Becky Worley (Weighted vests)

Tuesday, July 8 Cyndi Lauper (2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee; farewell tour) Biggest Authors for Your Beach Read series: Christine Pride Amazon Prime Day deals with Lori Bergamotto

Wednesday, July 9 Family vloggers Madison Fisher and Ami McClure ( Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers ) Chef Danny Grant (Best bites of the summer) Biggest Authors for Your Beach Read series: Patti Callahan Henry Amazon Prime Day deals with Lori Bergamotto

Thursday, July 10 GMA ’s Windy City Smokeout BBQ Hosted by Ginger Zee Ubons BBQ and Soul & Smoke Chef Art Smith (Judge) Koe Wetzel (Judge) Tracy Butler (Judge; ABC7 meteorologist) Biggest Authors for Your Beach Read series: Adriana Trigiani Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, July 11 Performance by Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly ( Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) GMA ’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful Biggest Authors for Your Beach Read series: Alex Aster The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Cooling bedding)

Saturday, July 12 Henley Vazquez (Fora Travel co-founder; latest travel trends) Dr. Whitney Bowe (Ways to alleviate sunburn and skin inflammation)



