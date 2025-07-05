"GMA3" Guest List: Cyndi Lauper, Cast of "Zombies 4" and More to Appear Week of July 7th
Plus a performance by Lewis Capaldi, GMA Health Alerts, Amazon Prime Day Deals, and so much more!
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 7th-11th
- Monday, July 7
- GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Lewis Capaldi
- Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director; 2025 Best Snack Awards)
- Try Before You Buy series with Becky Worley (Weighted vests)
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Tuesday, July 8
- Cyndi Lauper (2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee; farewell tour)
- ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
- Amazon Prime Day deals with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Wednesday, July 9
- Madison Fisher and Ami McClure (Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers)
- Chef Danny Grant (Best bites of the summer)
- Amazon Prime Day deals with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
- Thursday, July 10
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
- Friday, July 11
- Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires)
- GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Pennsylvania
- “The Right Stuff" series with Lori Bergamotto
- GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
