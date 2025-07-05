"GMA3" Guest List: Cyndi Lauper, Cast of "Zombies 4" and More to Appear Week of July 7th

Plus a performance by Lewis Capaldi, GMA Health Alerts, Amazon Prime Day Deals, and so much more!

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
  • The network has shared their guest list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
  • The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 7th-11th

  • Monday, July 7
    • GMA Summer Concert series: Performance by Lewis Capaldi
    • Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director; 2025 Best Snack Awards)
    • Try Before You Buy series with Becky Worley (Weighted vests)
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Tuesday, July 8
    • Cyndi Lauper (2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee; farewell tour)
    • ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss
    • Amazon Prime Day deals with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Wednesday, July 9
    • Madison Fisher and Ami McClure (Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers)
    • Chef Danny Grant (Best bites of the summer)
    • Amazon Prime Day deals with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton
  • Thursday, July 10
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula
  • Friday, July 11
    • Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly (Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires)
    • GMA’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Pennsylvania
    • “The Right Stuff" series with Lori Bergamotto
    • GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

