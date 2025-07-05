"GMA3" Guest List: Cyndi Lauper, Cast of "Zombies 4" and More to Appear Week of July 7th

Plus a performance by Lewis Capaldi, GMA Health Alerts, Amazon Prime Day Deals, and so much more!

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of July 7th-11th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of July 7th-11th

Monday, July 7 GMA Summer Concert series Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping’s nutrition and fitness director; 2025 Best Snack Awards) Try Before You Buy series with Becky Worley (Weighted vests) GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Tuesday, July 8 Cyndi Lauper (2025 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee; farewell tour) ABC Secret Sales with Will Ganss Amazon Prime Day deals with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Wednesday, July 9 Madison Fisher and Ami McClure ( Born to Be Viral: The Real Lives of Kidfluencers ) Chef Danny Grant (Best bites of the summer) Amazon Prime Day deals with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Darien Sutton

Thursday, July 10 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula

Friday, July 11 Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly ( Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires ) GMA ’s 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Pennsylvania “The Right Stuff" series with Lori Bergamotto GMA Health Alert with Dr. Tara Narula



