"GMA3" Guest List: Jack Carr, Elsie Silver, and More to Appear Week of May 18th
This week also features the Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown, Oprah Daily Sun O-wards, and much, much more!
GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 18-22. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.
What’s Happening:
- Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.
- The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.
- GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.
GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 18-22
- Monday, May 18
- Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, and Nafessa Williams (Rivals)
- Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
- ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
- Tuesday, May 19
- Elsie Silver (Fever Dream)
- Caitlin Keating (The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?)
- Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
- Wednesday, May 20
- The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Joe Isidori
- Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on transforming your skin routine from winter to summer)
- ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, May 21
- The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Robert Irvine
- Summer fashion with Lori Bergamotto
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, May 22
- Jack Carr (The Fourth Option)
- The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Melissa Cookston
- 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Wyoming
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games)
GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.