"GMA3" Guest List: Jack Carr, Elsie Silver, and More to Appear Week of May 18th

This week also features the Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown, Oprah Daily Sun O-wards, and much, much more!

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 18-22. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 18-22

Monday, May 18 Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, and Nafessa Williams (Rivals) Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director) ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto

Tuesday, May 19 Elsie Silver (Fever Dream) Caitlin Keating (The Nightmare Upstairs: What Happened to Ty and Bryn?) Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)

Wednesday, May 20 The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Joe Isidori Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on transforming your skin routine from winter to summer) ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 21 The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Robert Irvine Summer fashion with Lori Bergamotto Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, May 22 Jack Carr (The Fourth Option) The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Melissa Cookston 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Wyoming The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.