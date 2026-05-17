"GMA3" Guest List: Jack Carr, Elsie Silver, and More to Appear Week of May 18th

This week also features the Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown, Oprah Daily Sun O-wards, and much, much more!

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced the guest list for the week of May 18-22. Among those joining for a visit are chefs, doctors, public figures, and more who will discuss current projects and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

GMA3 Guests Week of May 18-22

What’s Happening:

  • Every afternoon, ABC’s news program, GMA3: What You Need to Know, provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph, and sometimes a bit of fun. 
  • The network has shared its guest list for the upcoming week, featuring authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts. 
  • GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 18-22

  • Monday, May 18
    • Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, and Nafessa Williams (Rivals)
    • Oprah Daily Sun O-wards with Kate Sandoval Box (Oprah Daily beauty director)
    • ABC Secret Savings with Lori Bergamotto
  • Tuesday, May 19
  • Wednesday, May 20
    • The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Joe Isidori
    • Dr. Whitney Bowe (Tips on transforming your skin routine from winter to summer) 
    • ABC Secret Savings with Will Ganss
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, May 21
    • The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Robert Irvine
    • Summer fashion with Lori Bergamotto
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, May 22
    • Jack Carr (The Fourth Option)
    • The Ultimate Memorial Day Cooking Countdown with Chef Melissa Cookston
    • 50 States in 50 Weeks: America the Beautiful series stops in Wyoming
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Summer games)

GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program that airs weekdays. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.