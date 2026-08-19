Hulu Orders "Good American Family" Season 2 About Lorena Bobbitt

The Hulu limited series is becoming an anthology, with Katie Robbins and Ellen Pompeo returning to explore the infamous 1993 case.

A shocking true story that captivated the world is about to become the next chapter of Hulu’s Good American Family. The anthology series is expanding beyond its original story, with its second installment set to explore the infamous case of Lorena and John Bobbitt.

What’s Happening:

According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered a limited series centered on Lorena Bobbitt, with Good American Family creator, writer, and executive producer Katie Robbins returning alongside executive producer Ellen Pompeo. The new installment will come from the same creative team behind the first season, which premiered in March 2025 and became a major streaming success for Hulu and Disney+.

The decision to turn Good American Family into an anthology came together shortly after the first season concluded on April 30, 2025. Pompeo and Robbins began discussing potential stories that could carry the series forward, with the Bobbitt case quickly emerging as a compelling choice. By June, the project was already moving toward a potential green light.

The connection between the two seasons is less about the specific circumstances of each case and more about the way sensational true stories can become public spectacles. Both the Natalia Grace story explored in Season 1 and the Bobbitt case involve seemingly ordinary family situations that became international headlines, competing versions of events and years of public fascination.

The second installment will revisit the 1993 case involving Lorena and John Bobbitt, a Virginia couple whose troubled marriage became the center of an extraordinary media frenzy. The case transformed into a national spectacle, generating jokes, sensational headlines and intense debate about gender, domestic abuse and the treatment of victims in the media.

According to Hulu's official logline, the new season will examine the story of Lorena and John and the media circus surrounding them, including the way their trauma became entertainment and fueled a broader gender war.

Lorena Bobbitt said she had endured psychological, physical, and sexual abuse during her marriage before the incident that made her a household name. The case quickly became one of the most heavily scrutinized criminal stories of the early 1990s, with the sensational details often overshadowing the allegations of abuse at the heart of Lorena's account.

The story has continued to receive attention decades later. In 2019, Amazon released the true-crime documentary series Lorena, produced by Jordan Peele, which included interviews with both Lorena and John Bobbitt. Lifetime also dramatized Lorena's story in the 2020 television movie I Was Lorena Bobbitt, part of the network's Ripped from the Headlines franchise, with Dani Montalvo portraying Lorena and Luke Humphrey as John.

That history gives the upcoming Good American Family installment an opportunity to revisit a familiar story through a contemporary lens, particularly as the series examines the complicated relationship between trauma, public perception and media sensationalism.

Pompeo and Laura Holstein will executive produce under their Calamity Jane banner, alongside Andrew Stearn, who also served as an executive producer on the first season. While Pompeo played the adoptive mother in Season 1, she is not expected to appear onscreen in the Lorena Bobbitt installment.

The move marks another major Hulu collaboration for Pompeo and Robbins. The pair also recently received a pilot order for the dramedy Chicks, which stars Pompeo. Both projects are produced by 20th Television, part of Disney Television Studios.

Robbins also recently signed an overall deal with 20th Television. Her previous work includes creating Apple TV+ and A24's dark comedy Sunny, starring Rashida Jones, as well as writing and producing on Showtime's The Affair.

For Pompeo, the anthology represents another project alongside her long-running work on Grey's Anatomy. She continues to star in and executive-produce the ABC medical drama, which is heading into its 23rd season, while also executive-producing the upcoming West Texas-set Grey's Anatomy spinoff, scheduled to premiere in midseason 2027.

The expansion of Good American Family comes after the first installment found a substantial audience. Since its March 2025 debut, the series has accumulated more than 140 million hours streamed globally across Hulu and Disney+.

With the Bobbitt case, Good American Family is establishing a format that could allow the series to tackle a different headline-making story with every installment. Rather than continuing the narrative of Natalia Grace, Season 2 will use the show's existing framework to explore another real-life case in which competing accounts, media coverage, and public fascination became inseparable from the events themselves.

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