Everything Coming to Hulu in September 2026

Unlike Disney+, there's a lot of originals debuting on Hulu in September, including American Horror Story: 13, season 2 of Chad Powers and The Drop: A Snowfall Saga – along with continuing episodes of shows like Futurama and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Here’s everything coming to Hulu in September.

Hulu Originals

Chad Powers (Season 2) – September 3

Chad Powers is a superstar on the field but his odd behavior off it has everyone suspicious – especially Coach Hudson and Gerry. The walls are closing in on Russ’s lie, and if he and Danny want Chad to survive the regular season and lead the Catfish to the College Football Playoff, the only person who can help them is the last person who wants to: Ricky.

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga – September 8

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga follows Snowfall characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John) as they fight to reinvent themselves in ’90s Los Angeles, where the fallout from the crack epidemic is fueling a new game: the rise of West Coast rap.

City of Blood – September 16

An unbearable heat hangs over a world ravaged by climate change, where crime dominates everyday life. Berlin has become a city-state on the brink of collapse. While a privileged few live comfortably beneath a fully air-conditioned dome, the rest of the city sinks into corruption and violence. The two sisters, Bea and Phoebe, were separated as children by a tragic event: Bea, now chronically ill, grows up in privileged surroundings with her adoptive mother, while her older sister Phoebe struggles to survive on the streets of Berlin. When their worlds collide once again, just ahead of a pivotal election, they make an unthinkable discovery: vampires control organized crime and are seeking political power to secure their survival. Blood has long since become the city’s true currency. Caught in the crossfire, Phoebe and Bea must fight not only for their lives, but also confront a haunting question-who poses the greater threat: humans or vampires?

iHeartRadio Music Festival

Now in its sixteenth year, the annual iHeartRadio Music Festival is a two-day music festival in Las Vegas that features today's biggest names - across genres and formats. Hosted at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas each September, the Festival features two nights of non-stop chart-topping hits, musical World Premieres, and never-before-seen collaborations from the world's most iconic and hottest artists. Home to artists from McCartney to Mary J. Blige, Drake to Deadmau5 and Timberlake to Taylor, the iHeartRadio Music Festival stage is the biggest multi-genre music event anywhere.

September 18 – Livestream Day 1

September 19 – Livestream Day 2

FX’s American Horror Story: 13 – September 24

FX’s American Horror Story, the global phenomenon that has garnered more than 100 Emmy nominations since its launch in 2011, returns for an unrivaled 13th installment that will do justice to everyone’s most feared number. Bringing together an all-star cast, many of whom are reprising fan favorite roles, American Horror Story: 13continues to build on the anthology’s decades-long legacy that has been streamed more than 700 million hours across the globe and spawned a legion of dedicated fans. Created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk, American Horror Story has redefined the genre with various installments featuring a creepy murder house, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await? Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise.

9/11: United We Stand — 25 Years Later – September 2

A primetime special on Tuesday, Sept. 1 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT), led by Good Morning America co-anchor Michael Strahan, exploring how sports, music, Broadway, the media and comedy helped a grieving nation begin to heal and rediscover joy in the wake of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – September 11

A one-hour ABC News multiplatform live special on Friday, Sept. 11 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), across ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, ABC Owned Television Stations livestreams and ABC News Live. World News Tonight anchor David Muir, Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts and anchor Diane Sawyer will lead the broadcast live from New York City.

New to Hulu in September

Tuesday, September 1:

Amsterdam (2022)

The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

Burlesque (2010)

Coraline (2009)

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Jennifer's Body (2009)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

Moneyball (2011)

ParaNorman (2012)

Wednesday, September 2:

The One Shot (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

FX’s The Shards Official Podcast – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

9/11: United We Stand — 25 Years Later

Thursday, September 3:

Chad Powers (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 3)

Paranormal State (Seasons 1 and 2)

Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10pm PT

Friday, September 4:

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Saturday, September 5:

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Monday, September 7:

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Poor Things (2023)

Tuesday, September 8:

Babylon (2022)

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Premiere @ 6pm PT

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 27) – All Episodes Streaming

Wednesday, September 9:

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9pm PT

Thursday, September 10:

Crime in Progress (Season 1)

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – Premiere

MonsterQuest (Seasons 3 and 4)

Project Runway (Season 22) – Finale Episode @ 10pm PT

Friday, September 11:

9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – ABC News Live Special at 8pm ET

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Saturday, September 12:

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

Honey Lemon Soda (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

A Sign of Affection (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed) (2022)

Monday, September 14:

Beyblade X (Season 2D) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Tuesday, September 15:

Babylon (2022)

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT

Wednesday, September 16:

City of Blood (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Minimum Security (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere

Unexpected Loves (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Thursday, September 17:

Booked: First Day In (Season 4)

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

Friday, September 18:

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 1

Saturday, September 19:

Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2

Monday, September 21:

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Wicked (2024)

Tuesday, September 22:

Disney Princess: Create Your World x The LEGO Group

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT

Wednesday, September 23:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

Thursday, September 24:

FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere @ 6pm PT

FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Premiere @ 6pm PT

Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

Paranormal State (Seasons 4 and 6)

Pawn Stars (Season 24)

Saturday, September 26:

Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Sunday, September 27:

Monday, September 28:

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – Premiere

Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

Tuesday, September 29:

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 6pm PT

FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 6pm PT

Project Runway All-Stars (Seasons 1-3)

Wednesday, September 30:

Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) (Subbed & Dubbed)

R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode