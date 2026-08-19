New 9/11 Documentary From ABC Will Focus On What Happened In New York After The Tragedy

2026 marks the 25th anniversary of the terrible attack on September 11, 2001. We can be sure there will be many retrospective looks at many different aspects of the attacks themselves, as well as the aftermath. However, an upcoming documentary on ABC may have a unique approach, looking at how sports and entertainment played a part in the healing process.

What's Happening:

9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later is an upcoming documentary set to air on ABC on September 1 at 9:00pm. It will stream on Disney+ and Hulu the next day.

The documentary will be hosted by Good Morning America's Michael Strahan and is co-produced by his SMAC Productions, alongside, A+E Factual Studios, The Montag Group and Derek Jeter’s Cap 2 Productions.

and Rather than being about the attack itself, or the wars that followed, United We Stand is about the aftermath, specifically in New York City, and how people tried to return to normal following the events.

The documentary will focus on how sports as well as Broadway, music, and comedy, were places that people in New York City went to find comfort following the events of September 11.

The documentary will include interviews with: Derek Jeter Pete Davidson Jon Bon Jovi Jon Stewart Robin Roberts George Stephanopoulos Billy Crystal Matthew Broderick Jimmy Fallon Mark Messier Victor Cruz Martha Raddatz

An encore simulcast will take place on September 11 at 9:00pm EDT on ABC, ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu

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