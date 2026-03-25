Photos: “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" Premiere Delivers Nostalgia-Filled Exhibit and After Party

We lived “The Best of Both Worlds,” at the premiere of the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special. Check out the amazing nostalgic Hannahversary exhibit featuring costumes and props from the hit series and a look at the after party.

Disney Channel’s pop culture defining series Hannah Montana has officially turned 20. For those who are either too young to remember or grew up under a rock, the hit show follows Miley Stewart (Miley Cyrus), a normal girl with a pop star alter ego who strives to get the “Best of Both Worlds.” With the help of her father Robby Ray (Billy Ray Cyrus) and her two best friends Lily Truscott (Emily Osment) and Oliver Oaken (Mitchell Musso), Miley finds herself in a variety of comedically tricky situations to protect her normal life from the drawbacks of superstardom.

On March 23rd, Disney held a premiere for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special at the El Capitan Theatre and I had the privilege to experience the event first hand. Arriving at the event, fans were decked out in their “Rock Star” chic. Make sure you check out our report on the premiere and review.

Once inside the theatre, invited guests were able to check out some of the incredible costumes, props, and even a wig from the show. Of course, the Malibu house leg table was also in attendance.

Ahead of the screening, Miley Cyrus came out to welcome fans to the event, so make sure you check that out below!

At the after party, the fun continued with themed photo ops, including the ability to step into Hannah Montana’s closet and create your own Wand ID. Guests also had the ability to do their best popstar impression in front of the iconic Hannah Montana concert marquee.

The after party also included a signature cocktail and mocktail with the Rockstar Rita (Tequila, Triple Sec, Lime Juice, Agave, Passion Fruit) and the Nobody’s Perfect Punch (Lemonade, Lemon Soda, Maraschino Cherry, Butterfly Pea).

Make sure you check out the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special on Disney+ now!

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