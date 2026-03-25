Step into Hannah Montana's World with an Airbnb Exclusive Stay at Her Malibu Beach House

Airbnb is celebrating 20 years of "Hannah Montana" by opening the doors to her iconic Malibu beach house.

Have you ever wanted to live the best of both worlds yourself? Well now you can step into Hannah Montana's Malibu beach house thanks to Airbnb.

What's Happening:

Just one day after the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special dropped on Disney+, Airbnb has revealed an exciting new opportunity for fans of the Disney Channel series.

Airbnb is opening the doors to Hannah's Malibu beach house, inviting guests to step inside for the first time ever and discover her legendary dream closet under the same roof.

Fans will have the opportunity to spend the night inside Hannah’s world, just steps from the ocean and closer than ever to the moments that defined a generation. Inside, guests will discover her legendary closet, where racks burst with glittering stage looks, sequined tops, and bold accessories.

Throughout the stay, guests will:

Step into the legendary closet and transform into a pop star, surrounded by sparkling stage looks, bold accessories, and unforgettable style moments

Relax in true Malibu fashion, whether taking in ocean views from the balcony or heading down to the beach just beyond the backyard

Experience the magic of the double life, with design details and nostalgic touches inspired by Hannah’s world

Show off their karaoke skills with performances of their favorite Hannah hits, and kick back and enjoy their favorite episodes of Hannah Montana on Disney+

A limited number of overnight stays are available by request, with ten stays taking place from April 6 through 16, with up to four guests per stay.

Guests can submit a request to book beginning March 26 at 6:00 a.m. PT, for $0 per person at airbnb.com/hannahmontana.

Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Malibu.

More Ways to Celebrate 20 Years of Hannah Montana:

After watching the special, be sure to check out Maxon's review, which also includes content from the special's premiere at the El Capitan Theatre – including some words from Miley herself!

Miley also paid homage to her original Disney Channel Wand ID by making a new one... and yes, she's still got it!

Dress for the occasion with some new Hannah Montana 20th tees, available exclusively at Disney Store.

You can even head to Starbucks for a unique “Secret Pop Star Refresher” inspired by Hannah Montana.

The Grove in Los Angeles hosted a two-day-only Hannah Montana x Maybelline pop-up – which drew some truly massive crowds.