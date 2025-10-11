NYCC 2025: Hasbro reveals exciting Star Wars, Marvel, and TRON collectibles.

Fans at New York Comic Con were treated to a galaxy’s worth of reveals during Hasbro’s Star Wars and Marvel panel. Hasbro also announced it’s “entering the grid," unveiling an exciting new line of products inspired by the iconic TRON franchise. Let’s take a peek at the list of new products announced at the panel:

Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Apocalypse

Price: $119.99

Pre-Order: October 9 at 1 PM ET, exclusively on Hasbro Pulse; ships Fall 2026

Inspired by X-Men ’97, this towering 12-inch Apocalypse figure features 25+ points of articulation, premium deco, and a massive accessory set including alternate heads, hands, and Blast FX — a must-have centerpiece for X-Men collectors.

Marvel Legends Series Phantom Rider

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

Carter Slade rides again! This 6-inch figure brings the Old West hero to life with comic-accurate detailing, five accessories, and a Build-A-Figure piece.

Marvel Legends Series Warbow

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

The Captain of the Royal Guard joins Marvel Legends. Warbow features comic-inspired detailing, three accessories, and two Build-A-Figure pieces to expand your Saga of Crystar display.



Marvel Legends Series Dark Avengers Spider-Man

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

Ai Apaec suits up as Spider-Man for the Dark Avengers in this 6-inch figure with premium articulation, alternate head, hands, and a Build-A-Figure piece.

Marvel Legends Series Enchantress

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

The Asgardian sorceress arrives with comic-inspired detailing, alternate hands, a magical blast effect, and a Build-A-Figure piece to complete your Thor shelf.

Marvel Legends Series Werewolf by Night

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

Jack Russell’s cursed alter ego takes 6-inch form with detailed sculpting and two Build-A-Figure pieces, perfect for horror and Marvel fans alike.

Marvel Legends Series Iron Man (Mark 72)

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

Tony Stark’s mysterium armor joins the line with six accessories and premium articulation, bringing the Sentinel Buster suit to life for Iron Man collectors.

Marvel Legends Series Wolverine (WWII Logan)

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

Step back in time with Logan’s WWII look, featuring seven accessories including alternate heads, hands, and weapons — a gritty addition to any Wolverine lineup.

Marvel Legends Series Inhumans – Marvel’s Medusa & Marvel’s Gorgon Two-Pack

Price: $62.99

Pre-Order: October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

This two-pack captures the Inhumans royalty with premium articulation, six accessories, and comic-inspired designs from Inhumans and Fantastic Four.

Marvel Legends Series Inhumans – Black Bolt & Marvel’s Triton Two-Pack

Price: $57.99

Pre-Order: October 21 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025

Black Bolt and Triton make a powerful duo in this detailed two-pack featuring 12 accessories, including Black Bolt’s alternate scream head and Triton’s swap-out pieces.

Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man 2099

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 29 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026

Miguel O’Hara swings into the future with a 6-inch figure that includes four alternate hands and his signature tattered cape for dynamic 2099 displays.

Marvel Legends Series Cardiac

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 29 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2026

Dr. Elias Wirtham transforms into the vigilante Cardiac with a figure featuring five accessories, including his Beta staff and blast effects, bringing 90s Spidey nostalgia to your shelf.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Shaak Ti

Price: $19.99

Pre-Order: October 28 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available early 2026

Based on Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, this 3.75-inch figure features a poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic display. Shaak Ti comes with a blue-bladed Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt. The figure includes Kenner-inspired branding and package design for collectability.



Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Padmé Amidala

Price: $19.99

Pre-Order: October 28 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available early 2026

Inspired by Attack of the Clones, Padmé Amidala comes to The Vintage Collection with a 3.75-inch figure featuring poseable limbs and long and short blaster accessories. The Kenner-branded packaging makes it a standout addition for collectors.



Star Wars: The Black Series Boba Fett

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available early 2026

Detailed to look like Boba Fett from The Book of Boba Fett, this 6-inch figure includes a removable helmet, blaster, rifle, and jetpack with a removable rocket. Packaged in sleek Black Series window box design.



Star Wars: The Black Series Purge Trooper & Patrol Trooper 2-Pack

Price: $54.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 10 AM ET on Walmart.com; available spring 2026 exclusively at Walmart

Pre-Order: October 10 at 10 AM ET on Walmart.com; available spring 2026 exclusively at Walmart This 6-inch two-pack from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor includes Purge and Patrol Troopers with two blasters, a riot shield, and a shock baton with removable FX. Comes in collector-friendly Black Series window box packaging.



Star Wars: The Black Series Darth Vader (Duel’s End)

Price: $27.99

Pre-Order: October 10 at 1 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available early 2026

Captures Vader’s climactic confrontation from Obi-Wan Kenobi. The 6-inch figure includes his signature red Lightsaber™ and features intricate sculpting, deco, and display packaging.



TRON: Heroes of the Grid 3.75" Scale Collector Set

Price: $259.99

Availability: HasLab campaign runs from October 9, 2025, to November 24, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET. If successfully backed, shipping is expected in Fall 2026.

Inspired by the original 1982 TRON film, this collector set features five detailed 3.75" figures—Flynn, Yori, Sark, Program, and Tron—plus two Light Cycles with removable light walls. Includes a USB-powered light-up Grid display base.

More NYCC 2025 News: