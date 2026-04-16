"Hexed" Update: Disney Casts Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Shares New Logo
Check out "Hexed" this November!
Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced a new logo and two big name cast members for their upcoming 2026 animated adventure Hexed.
What’s Happening:
- CinemaCon 2026 is here! And with it arrives tons of exciting announcements for upcoming projects from all over the entertainment industry.
- During Disney’s panel, fans got a new update on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed.
- Kicking things off, fans got a new look at the film’s logo, which is significantly different from the one originally shared.
- Check out the original logo below.
- Additionally, Disney announced that Hailee Steinfeld will be playing main character Billie with her mom Alice being portrayed by Rashida Jones.
- We got a look at the character designs for the first time, giving fans a quick preview of what to expect when the film hits theaters this fall.
- Hexed follows a strange girl named Billie and her type A mom as they discover that the things that make Billie different than everyone else are actually magical powers.
- The discovery turns their lives and a secret magic world upside down.
- Hexed is set to hit theaters on November 25th, 2026.
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