"Hexed" Update: Disney Casts Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Shares New Logo

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced a new logo and two big name cast members for their upcoming 2026 animated adventure Hexed.

What’s Happening:

CinemaCon 2026 is here! And with it arrives tons of exciting announcements for upcoming projects from all over the entertainment industry.

During Disney’s panel, fans got a new update on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed.

Kicking things off, fans got a new look at the film’s logo, which is significantly different from the one originally shared.

Check out the original logo below.

Additionally, Disney announced that Hailee Steinfeld will be playing main character Billie with her mom Alice being portrayed by Rashida Jones.

We got a look at the character designs for the first time, giving fans a quick preview of what to expect when the film hits theaters this fall.

Hexed follows a strange girl named Billie and her type A mom as they discover that the things that make Billie different than everyone else are actually magical powers.

The discovery turns their lives and a secret magic world upside down.

Hexed is set to hit theaters on November 25th, 2026.

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