"Hexed" Update: Disney Casts Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Shares New Logo

Check out "Hexed" this November!

Walt Disney Animation Studios has announced a new logo and two big name cast members for their upcoming 2026 animated adventure Hexed.

What’s Happening:

  • CinemaCon 2026 is here! And with it arrives tons of exciting announcements for upcoming projects from all over the entertainment industry. 
  • During Disney’s panel, fans got a new update on Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Hexed. 
  • Kicking things off, fans got a new look at the film’s logo, which is significantly different from the one originally shared. 

  • Check out the original logo below.

  • Additionally, Disney announced that Hailee Steinfeld will be playing main character Billie with her mom Alice being portrayed by Rashida Jones. 
  • We got a look at the character designs for the first time, giving fans a quick preview of what to expect when the film hits theaters this fall. 

  • Hexed follows a strange girl named Billie and her type A mom as they discover that the things that make Billie different than everyone else are actually magical powers. 
  • The discovery turns their lives and a secret magic world upside down. 
  • Hexed is set to hit theaters on November 25th, 2026.

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Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
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