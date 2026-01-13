Switching Streamers: Hulu App to Cease Operation on Nintendo Switch Next Month

Users will still have access to Hulu content on the Disney+ app.

Next month, the Hulu app on Nintendo Switch will be shuttered as Disney continues to migrate Hulu content and services to the Disney+ app.

What’s Happening:

Nintendo Switch users who use their consoles for streaming may need to find a new way to access the Hulu app, as Cord Cutters News shares that the streamer will cease operation on the gaming console next month.

The Hulu app on Switch currently allows users to stream content in both handheld and docked modes.

Once the app is discontinued, Switch users will no longer be able to access Hulu through the standalone app.

Nintendo Switch users will need to use the Disney+ app to continue watching Hulu’s on-demand content on the console.

Questions still stand about what that means for Hulu + Live TV users, but with the support for the app less than a month away, it will be interesting to see if Switch users will have to use another means of utilizing the Hulu app or if Disney+ will be updated to offer the feature.

Nintendo confirmed that the Switch app will end operations on February 5th, 2026.

This rollout is not an isolated event, as the streamer will slowly be homogenized with the Disney+ app, allowing subscribers to find all of their content under one bubble.

It is also expected to be a smoother transition once apps are removed for iOS and Android users.

It will be interesting to see if Hulu and Disney+ remain separate subscriptions upon the full merge into one app or if Disney+ and Hulu will become one super streaming service.

