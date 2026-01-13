Switching Streamers: Hulu App to Cease Operation on Nintendo Switch Next Month
Users will still have access to Hulu content on the Disney+ app.
Next month, the Hulu app on Nintendo Switch will be shuttered as Disney continues to migrate Hulu content and services to the Disney+ app.
What’s Happening:
- Nintendo Switch users who use their consoles for streaming may need to find a new way to access the Hulu app, as Cord Cutters News shares that the streamer will cease operation on the gaming console next month.
- The Hulu app on Switch currently allows users to stream content in both handheld and docked modes.
- Once the app is discontinued, Switch users will no longer be able to access Hulu through the standalone app.
- Nintendo Switch users will need to use the Disney+ app to continue watching Hulu’s on-demand content on the console.
- Questions still stand about what that means for Hulu + Live TV users, but with the support for the app less than a month away, it will be interesting to see if Switch users will have to use another means of utilizing the Hulu app or if Disney+ will be updated to offer the feature.
- Nintendo confirmed that the Switch app will end operations on February 5th, 2026.
- This rollout is not an isolated event, as the streamer will slowly be homogenized with the Disney+ app, allowing subscribers to find all of their content under one bubble.
- It is also expected to be a smoother transition once apps are removed for iOS and Android users.
- It will be interesting to see if Hulu and Disney+ remain separate subscriptions upon the full merge into one app or if Disney+ and Hulu will become one super streaming service.
