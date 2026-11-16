The four new cast members join Li Jun Li and Diane Lane in the San Francisco-set limited series.

Hulu’s upcoming erotic thriller series Victoria is expanding its cast, with four new actors joining the Onyx Collective limited series, including Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan and Aladdin’s Marwan Kenzari.

What's Happening:

According to Variety, MacLachlan, Michael Hyatt, Kenzari and J. Alphonse Nicholson have joined the Hulu and Onyx Collective erotic thriller Victoria.

Li Jun Li stars as Maxine Tao, a con artist who enters San Francisco’s venture capital world and becomes the target of a killer who knows her secrets.

The four newcomers join previously announced cast members Li Jun Li, Diane Lane, and Mark Duplass. The series was ordered at Hulu in September and will explore the dangerous intersection of wealth, influence, and deception among San Francisco’s elite.

According to the series’ official logline, Victoria follows a brilliant con artist, played by Li, who becomes entangled in a dark web of power and luxury while finding herself in the crosshairs of a seductive killer who knows her secrets.

MacLachlan will portray Howard Shannon, a razor-sharp businessman and co-founder of one of Silicon Valley’s most prestigious venture capital firms. His relentless pursuit of success seemingly knows no limits.

Hyatt will play Detective Thompson, one of the San Francisco Police Department’s most experienced detectives. A dogged investigator, she relies on her instincts as she leads her investigations.

Kenzari joins the cast as Glen Martin, an ambitious venture capitalist with deep connections to San Francisco’s elite. Determined to achieve the status he believes he deserves, Glen is willing to do whatever it takes to get there.

Nicholson will portray Jack, a reckless loose cannon and Max’s (Li) partner in crime. His willingness to go to unimaginable lengths to pull off a grift makes him a dangerous presence in the series.

Christy Hall serves as creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner on Victoria. Geeta Vasant Patel will direct the pilot and executive produce. Lilly Burns, Elise Henderson, and Tony Hernandez of Counterpart Studios also executive produce, while Li serves as a co-producer in addition to starring.

With its growing ensemble and a story centered on deception, ambition, and deadly secrets, Victoria is shaping up to be a new thriller to watch for Hulu and Onyx Collective.

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