TikToker-Turned-Actor Jake Shane to Star in New Hulu Comedy Series
The new project is set to be based off his life, navigating the realities of online fame.
From TikTok stardom to the small screen, Jake Shane is set to star in a new comedy series for Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- The Wrap is reporting that Jake Shane, a popular social media star, is set to be executive producing and starring in a new comedy series about his life.
- Set to debut on Hulu, the series is in development alongside 20th Television.
- Shane made his acting debut in the most recent season of Hacks, which saw him star as a social media manager.
- Hacks writer Genevieve Aniello is set to write and executive produce the untitled pilot, which was written alongside Shane and SNL alum Paul Briganti.
- Briganti is also set to direct and executive produce the pilot.
- Alec Berg and Amy Solomon are also set to executive producer under their overall deal with 20th TV.
- The series is set to follow Shane and his friends as they navigate the realities of internet fame, exploring the strain the newfound attention and responsibilities puts on his closest friends and family.
- Currently, Shane is about to wrap up season 2 of his hit podcast Therapuss with Jake Shane.
- Launched in January of 2024, Shane has had several A-listers appear on his podcast, including Selena Gomez, Charli XCX, and Kerry Washington.
- No timeline for the project has been announced at this time.
- It will be interesting to see if Shane’s story translates to a comedy series, but hopefully we see other influencers make appearances in the series.
- Personally, I would love to see Liza Koshy or other Vine stars, but that might be the Millennial talking.
