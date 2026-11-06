Jeep and Marvel Partnership Grand Finale: Check Out the New “Avengers: Doomsday” Campaign
"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18th.
Jeeps and Disney’s massive year-long partnership is celebrating the action of Avengers: Doomsday in a brand new, grand finale, marketing campaign.
What’s Happening:
- Jeep and Marvel Studios have launched a new co-branded marketing campaign titled “A Jeep 4x4 for Any Universe,” celebrating the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday.
- The campaign serves as the finale of a yearlong collaboration between Jeep and Marvel Studios, running through December alongside the film's theatrical release on December 18, 2026.
- The campaign explores the different universes of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, incorporating Jeep vehicles into the worlds and environments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Featured Marvel characters include Captain America, Human Torch, H.E.R.B.I.E., Nightcrawler, and The Thing.
- One of the campaign's featured moments sees The Thing driving a Jeep Wrangler.
- The campaign will appear across television, social media, digital platforms, Jeep dealerships, and experiential events in the United States and select international markets.
What They’re Saying:
- Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions and Events at Disney: "Our yearlong collaboration with Jeep in celebration of the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, has been an incredible creative journey, finding bold and unexpected ways to combine Jeep brand's spirit of adventure and Marvel's iconic characters and powerful storytelling."
- Holly Frank, VP, Global Marketing Partnerships and Promotions at Disney: "The scale of Avengers: Doomsday gives us an incredible canvas for storytelling built around vastly different worlds, environments and characters."
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