Jeep and Marvel Partnership Grand Finale: Check Out the New “Avengers: Doomsday” Campaign

Jeeps and Disney’s massive year-long partnership is celebrating the action of Avengers: Doomsday in a brand new, grand finale, marketing campaign.

What’s Happening:

Jeep and Marvel Studios have launched a new co-branded marketing campaign titled “A Jeep 4x4 for Any Universe,” celebrating the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday.

The campaign serves as the finale of a yearlong collaboration between Jeep and Marvel Studios, running through December alongside the film's theatrical release on December 18, 2026.

The campaign explores the different universes of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, incorporating Jeep vehicles into the worlds and environments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Featured Marvel characters include Captain America, Human Torch, H.E.R.B.I.E., Nightcrawler, and The Thing.

One of the campaign's featured moments sees The Thing driving a Jeep Wrangler.

The campaign will appear across television, social media, digital platforms, Jeep dealerships, and experiential events in the United States and select international markets.

What They’re Saying:

Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions and Events at Disney: "Our yearlong collaboration with Jeep in celebration of the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, has been an incredible creative journey, finding bold and unexpected ways to combine Jeep brand's spirit of adventure and Marvel's iconic characters and powerful storytelling."

"Our yearlong collaboration with Jeep in celebration of the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, has been an incredible creative journey, finding bold and unexpected ways to combine Jeep brand's spirit of adventure and Marvel's iconic characters and powerful storytelling." Holly Frank, VP, Global Marketing Partnerships and Promotions at Disney: "The scale of Avengers: Doomsday gives us an incredible canvas for storytelling built around vastly different worlds, environments and characters."

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