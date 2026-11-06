Jeep and Marvel Partnership Grand Finale: Check Out the New “Avengers: Doomsday” Campaign

"Avengers: Doomsday" hits theaters on December 18th.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Jeeps and Disney’s massive year-long partnership is celebrating the action of Avengers: Doomsday in a brand new, grand finale, marketing campaign. 

What’s Happening:

  • Jeep and Marvel Studios have launched a new co-branded marketing campaign titled “A Jeep 4x4 for Any Universe,” celebrating the upcoming release of Avengers: Doomsday.
  • The campaign serves as the finale of a yearlong collaboration between Jeep and Marvel Studios, running through December alongside the film's theatrical release on December 18, 2026.
  • The campaign explores the different universes of the Avengers, Fantastic Four, and X-Men, incorporating Jeep vehicles into the worlds and environments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
  • Featured Marvel characters include Captain America, Human Torch, H.E.R.B.I.E., Nightcrawler, and The Thing.
  • One of the campaign's featured moments sees The Thing driving a Jeep Wrangler.

  • The campaign will appear across television, social media, digital platforms, Jeep dealerships, and experiential events in the United States and select international markets.

What They’re Saying:

  • Lylle Breier, EVP, Partnerships, Promotions and Events at Disney: "Our yearlong collaboration with Jeep in celebration of the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, has been an incredible creative journey, finding bold and unexpected ways to combine Jeep brand's spirit of adventure and Marvel's iconic characters and powerful storytelling."
  • Holly Frank, VP, Global Marketing Partnerships and Promotions at Disney: "The scale of Avengers: Doomsday gives us an incredible canvas for storytelling built around vastly different worlds, environments and characters."

Read More Avengers: Doomsday:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is a roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the Parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber