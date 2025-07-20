"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cynthia Erivo and More to Appear Week of July 21st

Alan Cumming and Fortune Feimster fill in as Guest Hosts this week as cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Alan Cumming and Fortune Feimster lead this week’s shows.

What’s Happening:

  • Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
  • The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
  • This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
  • Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 21-25:

  • Monday, July 21 - Guest Host Alan Cumming
  • Tuesday, July 22 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster
    • Sterling K. Brown (Washington Black)
    • Paul Walter Hauser (The Naked Gun; Americana)
    • Musical Guest sombr
  • Wednesday, July 23 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster
    • Arnold Schwarzenegger (FUBAR)
    • Freddie Prinze Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer)
    • Musical Guest Fitz and The Tantrums
  • Thursday, July 24 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster
  • Friday, July 25
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.