"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cynthia Erivo and More to Appear Week of July 21st

Alan Cumming and Fortune Feimster fill in as Guest Hosts this week as cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and others join the show.

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Alan Cumming and Fortune Feimster lead this week’s shows.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 21-25:

Monday, July 21 - Guest Host Alan Cumming Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn ( The Fantastic Four: First Steps )

Tuesday, July 22 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster Sterling K. Brown ( Washington Black ) Paul Walter Hauser ( The Naked Gun; Americana ) Musical Guest sombr

Wednesday, July 23 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster Arnold Schwarzenegger ( FUBAR ) Freddie Prinze Jr. ( I Know What You Did Last Summer ) Musical Guest Fitz and The Tantrums

Thursday, July 24 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster Cynthia Erivo ( Poker Face ; Jesus Christ Superstar ) Bertie Gregory ( Secrets of the Penguins ; Sharks Up Close ) Musical Guest Danna

Friday, July 25 TBA



