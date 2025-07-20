"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Guest List: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Cynthia Erivo and More to Appear Week of July 21st
Alan Cumming and Fortune Feimster fill in as Guest Hosts this week as cast of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" and others join the show.
This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits. Now that summer has arrived, Kimmel steps away for a few weeks as his show features an all-star lineup of Guest Hosts. Alan Cumming and Fortune Feimster lead this week’s shows.
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and comedians, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of July 21-25:
- Monday, July 21 - Guest Host Alan Cumming
- Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)
- Tuesday, July 22 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster
- Sterling K. Brown (Washington Black)
- Paul Walter Hauser (The Naked Gun; Americana)
- Musical Guest sombr
- Wednesday, July 23 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster
- Arnold Schwarzenegger (FUBAR)
- Freddie Prinze Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer)
- Musical Guest Fitz and The Tantrums
- Thursday, July 24 - Guest Host Fortune Feimster
- Cynthia Erivo (Poker Face; Jesus Christ Superstar)
- Bertie Gregory (Secrets of the Penguins; Sharks Up Close)
- Musical Guest Danna
- Friday, July 25
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 21st season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.